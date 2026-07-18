Data center protest held in Wilkes-Barre

🔊 Listen to this

The number of data centers — facilities that house thousands of servers, storage systems, and networking equipment in order to store massive amounts of digital information — have been massively increasing throughout the United States in recent months. Northeast Pennsylvania is no exception to this trend: numerous data centers have been planned throughout the region.

However, there has been major civilian pushback against the development of these data centers. On Saturday, which was deemed the “AI Data Center National Day of Protest,” Wilkes-Barre became one of several locations nationwide to host a data center protest.

The protest was organized by Annette Miraglia of Kingston in collaboration with Humans First, a nationwide anti-AI activist movement. It was held on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre from noon to 2 p.m, with speakers including State Representative candidate Fern Leard, Green Party gubernatorial candidate Tony Dastra, and Democrat Jackie Baker, a candidate for state senate in the 20th district.

“I did not come up expecting to speak,” said Dastra. “I didn’t have a speech prepared. But this issue is something very deeply close to me, and on the fly, it’s very easy to speak about the atrocities we’re experiencing in our communities across Pennsylvania.”

One message emphasized by the speakers was the environmental strain that data centers place on communities. “We need to put in protections for our land, water, our small businesses, our families, and our farms,” Baker said in her speech. “We don’t need an extra energy strain that’s going to be put on the people. We need that to be clear, and we need strict laws in Harrisburg that will make sure we have protections in place.”

Likely due to the heavy rain on Saturday afternoon, the event had a lower-than-expected turnout, but Miraglia emphasized the importance of organizing local protests.

“It raises awareness,” she said. “A lot of people aren’t involved because they don’t know the threat. Backdoor deals are going on without communities knowing about it, and before [community members] have the chance to speak on these issues, they’re done deals. So this gives them a little heads-up as to what’s coming into their community.”