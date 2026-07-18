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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Chris Deluzio (PA-17), U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal (WA-07), and U.S. Rep. Pat Ryan (NY-18) — three co-chairs of the Monopoly Busters Caucus — are introducing the Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act — legislation to break up dominant meatpacking monopolies, rein in foreign-controlled corporate giants, and end unfair pricing practices that raise costs for American families and box out local farmers and ranchers.

“Meatpacking monopolies are crushing hard-working small farmers, ranchers, and business owners — and are jacking up food prices for all of us,” said Rep. Deluzio. “In the richest country in the history of the world that likes our meat, we can’t let it become a luxury good. Let’s pass this bill to break up these monopolies and bring some relief to everyone they’re squeezing right now.”

“Massive corporations are driving up prices, making it unaffordable for working people to put food on the table,” said Jayapal. “This bill is a critical step to level the playing field — to give independent ranchers and farmers a fair shot while ultimately lowering grocery bills for American families.”

“Instead of taking on the monopolies driving up costs, like the four meatpacking companies that dominate the market, our fundamentally broken system rewards their greed while punishing our family-run grocers, farms, and restaurants,” said Ryan.

According to the legislators:

• 85% of the U.S. beef market is controlled by just four companies — Cargill, JBS, Tyson, and the National Beef Packing Company.

• This corporate consolidation allows these giants to unfairly extract value and take home maximum profits at the expense of farmers and consumers, all while stifling competition.

The Family Grocery and Farmer Relief Act imposes structural reforms to restore competition to the industry. Specifically, it:

• Makes it unlawful for a major meatpacking conglomerate to control more than one major type of meat, i.e., pork, chicken, or beef

• Imposes hard caps on the concentration of beef markets at both the regional and national levels and authorizes the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to order divestiture from the market if those caps are exceeded

• Prohibits foreign leverage over the domestic meat market, empowering FTC to protect competition and national security

• Directs the FTC to enforce against discriminatory pricing practices in retail and wholesale meat markets that hit independent and neighborhood grocers the hardest

• Authorizes the Small Business Administration (SBA) to provide financial assistance, loan guarantees, and technical assistance to farmers’ cooperatives and small business concerns to acquire meatpacking facilities divested under the Act

• Creates enforceable penalties for corporations that fail to properly divest, enforceable under the FTC Act

Rep. Meuser backs National Security appropriations bill

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week joined House Republicans in passing H.R. 8595 — the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act — for fiscal year 2027.

Meuser said this legislation responsibly funds the State Department and important national security programs that supports America’s allies throughout the world.

Among its many achievements, Meuser said this bill increases funding to combat narcotics trafficking, including efforts to stop the flow of fentanyl into the United States. He said it also maintains support for America’s allies and strategic partners that have chosen to align themselves with U.S. interests, while countering America’s adversaries.

Finally, Meuser said it supports the democratic aspirations of the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua as they seek a transition to freedom.

Despite increasing support for America’s national security interests, Meuser said the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act reduces overall spending compared to the FY2026 by making strategic cuts to programs that run counter to the country’s strategic interests.

In addition, upon passage in the House, Meuser said the legislation includes President Trump’s top legislative priority — the SAVE America Act, which requires proof of U.S. citizenship when registering and voting either in person or by mail.

“American taxpayers expect that their hard-earned money is supporting our national interests, not being wasted on ineffective programs or initiatives that further the Chinese Communist Party’s agenda,” Meuser said. “The National Security Appropriations bill reflects the House GOP’s commitment to ensuring that national security funding is protecting the American public and spreading democratic values across the globe.”

The National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act passed the House of Representatives by a vote of 217-209 and now awaits further consideration in the Senate.

New state tool ‘directly improving services delivered to older adults’

The Pennsylvania Department of Aging (PDA) this week launched a statewide tour highlighting how the Department’s new approach to evaluating the performance of older adult protective services is delivering better results in keeping older adults safe, leaving behind a prior ineffective pass/fail system that did not provide adequate oversight of local aging agencies.

That tool — the Comprehensive Aging Performance Evaluation (CAPE) — is also providing historic levels of transparency and accountability of the Area Agency on Aging (AAA) network that provides an array of services to support older adults, including protective services.

In the 26-27 budget, Governor Shapiro secured a $1 million increase for CAPE so the Department can continue to improve AAA oversight and accountability.

“Older adults in Pennsylvania deserve a modernized system that helps them stay safe and supported, healthy and thriving, but our infrastructure had not kept pace with the growing and changing needs of older adults,” said Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.