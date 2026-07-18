Tom Williams, vice president of development at NorthPoint Development, discusses a real estate tax break request for a proposed warehouse development in Nanticoke during last week’s Luzerne County Council meeting.

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NorthPoint Development’s new real estate tax break request for a proposed warehouse development on coal mine-scarred land in Nanticoke will be up for Luzerne County Council approval at the next voting meeting July 28, said council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino.

The break would be through the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for blighted properties, which provides a maximum of 100% forgiveness on the new structure portion of a project for up to a decade.

Taxing bodies currently receive no tax revenue on the vacant land because it is owned by the nonprofit Earth Conservancy.

This parcel was once part of the Bliss Colliery strip mining operation. Earth Conservancy reclaimed the site, including environmental restoration of the nearby Espy Run stream that had released pollutants when it was swallowed up by underground mining activity.

Kansas City, Missouri-based NorthPoint is seeking the same county tax discount on the new construction portion that was approved by both Nanticoke City Council and the Greater Nanticoke Area School Board: full forgiveness the first five years and then a phased discount of 90% in the sixth year, 80% in the seventh year, 70% in the eighth, 60% in the ninth, and half off in the tenth and final year.

The county would receive an estimated $9,000 to nearly $11,000 annually on the land throughout the decade of the break, according to a chart presented by NorthPoint Vice President of Development Tom Williams.

County tax receipts on the new construction portion of the development are estimated at $8,940 in the sixth year and gradually rising to $48,390 in the final year of the break, it said.

When the program ends after 10 years, the county is projected to receive a total of $109,680 annually on the property, the chart indicates.

The developer is proposing a 280,000-square-foot warehouse to be built speculatively, meaning the tenant is not yet known, Williams said.

Approximately $32 million in private capital will be invested in the project, and it is expected to generate 111 permanent, operational jobs and 74 construction jobs, he said.

The site is on Dziak Drive and accessible from the Middle Road roundabout. Williams noted Dziak Drive is a private roadway solely maintained and repaired by the projects within that complex, so there is no infrastructure cost to taxpayers.

During last week’s council work session, Councilman John Lombardo inquired about the nearby residential development.

Williams said there is a wooded buffer area, and the developer plans to install a 10-foot screening fence and plant evergreens.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino asked how the job creation figure was generated when the tenant is unknown. Williams said NorthPoint has accurate models based on extensive experience with other tenants in similar spaces.

Council members Steve Coslett and Patty Krushnowski questioned whether the development would create stormwater runoff.

Williams said stormwater will be contained, and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Luzerne Conservation District must review the plans.

The site has the necessary industrial zoning, and the subdivision and land development plans are now under review, he said. Based on remaining approvals and the 11-month construction period, Williams estimated the project could be ready for occupancy in late 2027.

Sabatino said city officials have advocated for county tax break approval.

Councilman Chris Belles asked if the two other taxing bodies received other considerations. Williams said the school district will receive a $200,000 community benefit package.

County Council’s new Community Planning and Economic Development Committee also reviewed the tax break proposal at its meeting last month, recommending its advancement to the full council.

Wilkes-Barre Twp. project

Sabatino said he has not yet received a request for County Council to vote on a real estate tax break extension for a Wilkes-Barre Township warehouse project.

Bluecup Ventures LLC. sought the extension to the end of 2027, saying it was powerless to meet the three-year construction deadline in its 2022 county agreement due to zoning-related court appeals. The Wilkes-Barre Area School Board and township council already approved extensions.

County Council was scheduled to vote in April, but Sabatino said Bluecup requested its removal from the agenda.

Bluecup Attorney Francis Hoegen, of Hoegen & Associates in Wilkes-Barre, said the developer will be returning to County Council to request a vote on the extension in the near future.

Hoegen said Bluecup’s immediate focus has been working out a preliminary land development plan with the township.

This tax break is structured to provide 65% tax forgiveness for a decade.

Taxing bodies currently are receiving a combined total of $600 in taxes on the coal mine-scarred property, and total property tax receipts are collectively projected to exceed $1 million annually during the decade-long break from the 35% paid by Bluecup, according to prior published reports.

Tax break ordinance

A proposed county ordinance that sets eligibility requirements for all developers seeking county real estate tax breaks is still in the works, Sabatino said.

Council discussed the proposal in March, and Sabatino said he is aiming to seek council approval next month.

Sabatino said he wanted more time for the county Community Planning and Economic Development Division Head Ted Ritsick to review it.

“He has the technical know-how to make sure everything is in order before council votes,” Sabatino said of Ritsick.

Penn’s Northeast President and CEO John Augustine expressed general support for the proposed ordinance in March. It would include reporting requirements for job creation, wages, and projected economic returns.

Sabatino had invited Augustine to publicly critique the plan to ensure the development sector had an opportunity to weigh in.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.