The following real estate transactions were recorded in the Luzerne County Office of the Recorder of Deeds from June 29 to July 3:
• John H. Seibert to Kaitlyn A. Stoodley and Michael Marino, $145,000, Plymouth Borough.
• 3GE LLC to Freeland Rentals LLC, $239,000, 520 Main St., White Haven Borough.
• Michelle J. Mendofik to Jared J. Carrelli and Caitlin A. Carrelli, $520,000, Butler Township.
• Brandon N. Kelley to Yexandra Urena, $189,000, 135 W. River St., Wilkes-Barre City.
• Robert Mrak and Linda Mrak to Annah J. Wielgopolski and Joshua J. Huntsinger, $239,900, 42 Mack St., Plains Township.
• Silia Garcia de Olivero to Arianny Y. Mendez Fernandez and Pedro A. Linares Martinez, $225,000, Ashley Borough.
• Gene Sadowski and Linda Sadowski to Alexandria A. Ardoline, $200,000, Nanticoke City.
• Evelyn Levandowski to Barry Brooks and Sandra Gouldbrooks, $270,000, 3 Fourth St., Jenkins Township.
• Mohammed Z. Alam to 30-30 Assets LLC, $365,000, Nanticoke City.
• Thomas Hartz and Marie Hartz to Raymond A. Kinney and Sharon A. Kinney, $55,000, Lehman Township.
• Engels D. Hernandez de la Nuez to Rosbey R. Fernandez Solano and Francis E. Suriel Reynoso, $243,000, 332 North St., West Hazleton Borough.
• Dabuso Realty Inc. to Keilly Origenes Andujar, $1, 901 W. 21st St., Hazleton City.
• Wayne Fassett and Sandy Fassett to Den Lodging Inc., $352,000, Harveys Lake Borough.
• 664 Mercer 26 LLC to U.S.A SYR Construction LLC, $145,000, Kingston Borough.
• Shimley Realty LLC to Kig Storage LLC, $1,000,000, Duryea Borough.
• Mark A. Reneski and Kathryn M. Reneski to John Frank and Helen Frank, $200,000, Harveys Lake Borough.
• Martina M. McClosky to Antonio Sanchez Jr. and Helen G. Sanchez, $110,000, 20 Wyoming St., Wilkes-Barre City.
• Joseph D. Lattuada Family Trust (per trustee), et al., to 168-170 Garfield LLC, $210,000, Nanticoke City.
• VMC Realty LLC to Thomas F. Burke and Francesca Burke, $90,000, Jenkins Township.
• George Karosa to Carol Benfante, $327,900, Wyoming Borough.
• Mark Komoroski to 200-201 West Union LLC, $512,500, Nanticoke City.
• Frank J. Dominick Jr. to Rubbico Collective LLC, $185,000, Plains Township.
• Joseph D. Lattuada (trustee), et al., to 323 Hughes LLC, $280,000, Swoyersville Borough.
• Joseph D. Lattuada (trustee), et al., to 197-199 5th LLC, $220,000, West Pittston Borough.
• Charles W. Waldron and Crystal L. Terry to Joanny Perez de los Santos and Ronald A. Mejia Guzman, $325,000, Hanover Township.
• Jeremy Fielding to Emily E. Williams and Matthew A. Abner, $392,000, Butler Township.
• Rosa Roman, et al., to Jill Dillon and Michael Dillon, $429,000, Butler Township.
• Jason T. Wine to Meghan Barlow, $120,000, Kingston Borough.
• Seng Eab to 110 McLean LLC, $42,000, Plains Township.
• Michael Droniak (executor), et al., to Andrew Mhley, $35,000, Hazle Township.
• Vera L. Williams to Nickolas Mihal, $225,000, Dallas Township.
• Jose A. Paulino to Gisela E. Pratt, $170,000, 540 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre City.
• Dariela Ortiz and Manuel Ortiz to Hector Tejada Rodriguez, $110,000, 441 Old Cranberry Road, Hazle Township.
• Pena Sandoval Houses LLC to Reynaldo O. Beltrain, $165,000, 530 Parrdee St., Hazleton City.
• Edward Zymblosky III to William V. Lewis III, $132,600, Hanover Township.
• House Buying Solutions Co. to Odalis Castillo Hernandez, $55,000, Plymouth Township.
• Shawn W. Miller and Nicole A. Miller to Aaron S. Martin, $479,000, Dallas Township.
• House Buying Solutions Co. to Odalis Castillo Hernandez, $10,000, Plymouth Township.
• Gary S. Visgaitis to Betty Tankalavage and Robert D. Tankalavage Sr., $32,000, Hazle Township.