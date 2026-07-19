Lt. Gov. Austin Davis toured the Citizen Science Lab in Pittsburgh on July 17, 2026, where he spotlighted bipartisan budget investments in violence prevention and youth programming.

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Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis this week highlighted how the Shapiro-Davis Administration’s 2026-27 budget continues to invest in community-based violence prevention and out-of-school programs that keep kids safe, engaged, and learning during the summer months.

As chair of the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Davis highlighted the Administration’s continued investments in community safety initiatives that are helping drive violent crime down across Pennsylvania.

Since taking office, the Shapiro-Davis Administration has provided more than $1 billion in funding through 6,764 PCCD grants across Pennsylvania, helping drive violent crime down 16 percent statewide.

“Kids and teens need enrichment programs, like summer camps, art classes, sports, and exercise, so they can learn and experience a world beyond their neighborhoods,” Davis said. “Our newly signed state budget continues those investments so we can keep making progress, because even one life lost to gun violence is one too many.”

The 2026-27 budget builds on that progress with the following investments:

• $16.2 million in funding to train four additional Pennsylvania State Police cadet classes.

• More than $50 million for the VIP program, which drives dollars out to community-based organizations to reduce gun violence.

• $11.5 million for the Building Opportunities through Out-of-School Time (BOOST) initiative to keep kids safe, supported, and engaged in after-school and summer programming.

• $100 million in annual mental health and school safety funding for K-12 schools.

My Money website to help protect finances

The Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities (DoBS) recently launched My Money — a new online resource designed to help Pennsylvanians learn about, manage, and protect their finances.

Available at pa.gov/MyMoney, the website brings together trusted financial education materials, fraud prevention resources, and consumer assistance information in a single, easy-to-navigate location.

The new website — visited by more than 17,000 consumers to date — also builds on the Shapiro Administration’s broader efforts to strengthen consumer protections and help Pennsylvanians avoid scams, fraud, and financial exploitation.

The My Money website contains dozens of financial resources to help Pennsylvanians navigate major life events and financial decisions, including higher education and training, employment, family finances, homeownership, military and veterans’ services, business ownership, unexpected life events, aging, retirement, and more. The site focuses on useful, easy-to-understand resources that help consumers learn about, manage, and protect their hard-earned money.

The launch of My Money is the latest step in the Shapiro Administration’s broader consumer protection initiative, which includes the statewide consumer protection hotline 1-866-PACOMPLAINT (1-866-722-6675), pa.gov/consumer website, consumer@pa.gov email address, new cryptocurrency safeguards, AI fraud protections, and regulatory actions that have returned millions to consumers.

DHS continues to feed kids

The Shapiro Administration this week announced the second and final round of Summer 2026 food assistance benefits for eligible children as part of the SUN Bucks program — a federally funded summer benefit that helps families buy fresh food and groceries while schools are closed.

Approximately 235,000 children who are automatically eligible but did not receive their benefit in the first round of payments can expect to have their SUN Bucks this week.

SUN Bucks is a federal program that provides eligible children with a SNAP-like benefit to purchase food for the summer months when school is not in session. Most eligible children will receive the benefit automatically and do not need to apply, including children who already receive free and reduced-price school meals through the National School Lunch Program (NSLP) during the school year.

“Food insecurity is not limited to just certain months a year, and the Shapiro Administration is committed to helping parents have the resources they need to keep their children fed every day,” said PA DHS Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh. “The SUN Bucks program provides eligible households with critical dollars to help bridge the gap during the summer break and ensure that children have enough to eat. For those who did not receive their benefit during the first round, be on the lookout this week, and if your family did not get SUN Bucks last year, use our Eligibility Navigator to see if your family is automatically eligible or if you need to apply for SUN Bucks for this summer’s benefit.”

Benefits are issued to families in one $120 issuance for the entire summer ($40 for each summer month). Most automatic Summer 2026 issuances occurred in June for approximately 860,000 automatically enrolled children. Additional issuances will occur on a rolling basis as PA DHS processes individual applications received prior to the Aug. 31 deadline.

“Many Pennsylvania families work hard to make ends meet but struggle to stretch the grocery budget in the summertime,” said Secretary of Education Dr. Carrie Rowe. “Programs like SUN Bucks and the Summer Meal Program close that gap and ensure that all Pennsylvania children have enough to eat when school is out.”

An estimated 1.3 million children in Pennsylvania will qualify for this program for Summer 2026.

SUN Bucks eligibility

Most children who will receive SUN Bucks are automatically eligible and do not need to apply. If families already have an EBT card, SUN Bucks benefits will be automatically added to this card, if possible. Families who do not have an EBT card will receive a Summer EBT card in the mail. If you lost or got rid of an EBT card from a previous summer and need a replacement, you can get one by calling the Customer Service Center at 1-877-395-8930 or 1-215-560-7226 in Philadelphia.

There are several ways for a child to be automatically eligible for SUN Bucks without needing to apply, including:

• Qualifying for SNAP or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

• Qualifying for Medicaid with a qualifying income for NSLP.

• Being eligible for free or reduced-priced school meals.

Applications can be submitted anytime throughout the year, but the deadline to apply for Summer 2026 is Aug. 31. Applications received after this date will be considered for SUN Bucks 2027 next summer. Applications can be submitted online, by mail, or completed at a local County Assistance Office.

Treasury continues statewide effort

Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity this week announced that more than $660,000 has been returned to hardworking Pennsylvanians during the first weeks of the Treasury’s “Claim Your Unclaimed Property” initiative this summer.

Since the inaugural kickoff at the Pennsylvania State Capitol in June, Treasury’s outreach team has helped residents search for and claim money owed to them in their communities.

“There is nothing better than returning unclaimed property to hardworking Pennsylvanians, and these events do just that by bringing Treasury’s services directly to communities, making it as easy as possible to search and claim what is rightfully theirs,” said Treasurer Garrity.

Since taking office in 2021, Treasurer Garrity has returned more than $1 billion in unclaimed property. More than one in ten Pennsylvanians owes unclaimed property, and the average value of a claim is over $1,000.

Unclaimed property includes dormant bank accounts, uncashed checks, forgotten stocks, and more. It can also include physical items like collectible coins, jewelry, and other family keepsakes – often the contents of forgotten safe deposit boxes.

Unclaimed property can belong to individuals, businesses, nonprofits, and other organizations.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.