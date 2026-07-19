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The U.S. Department of Labor wants to extend its lease of the Keystone Job Corps facility in Butler Township for another year, Luzerne County officials said during last week’s County Council work session.

The county leases the 123-acre site to the federal government for the operation of an educational and vocational program for youth and young adults.

Federal funding allowed Job Corps centers to continue operating after a threatened closure last year, officials said.

The county owns approximately 530 acres in the township, including the Keystone Job Corps site, because it operated the Kis-Lyn work camp for juvenile delinquents from 1912 to 1965.

The county receives $1,000 per month from the lease. The lease acknowledges that the county is charging less than a fair-market-value rental fee due to the federal government’s investment in infrastructure and salaries at the Job Corps site, and the benefits to the community through the purchase of goods and services.

Under the county’s 2001 lease agreement, the federal government has the option to continue leasing the site for 49 years through annual renewals.

County officials have said the continued renewal is also beneficial to the county because it costs approximately $1 million annually to maintain the Keystone property.

Pension fund

The county’s employee pension fund ended the second quarter valued at $359.3 million, fund advisor Richard Hazzouri, of Morgan Stanley, told the county Retirement Board last week.

That equates to a 6.65% return of $22.59 million for the second quarter, he said.

This figure is net of approximately $4.7 million in pension payments the fund made in the second quarter, Hazzouri said.

The pension fund’s fiscal condition is of interest because an annual county pension subsidy, which totaled $13.6 million last year, has been necessary for more than two decades to address a gap that had emerged between fund assets and future pension payment obligations.

The gap began to form because money put into the fund from investment earnings and employee contributions was not keeping pace with the growth of existing and future pension obligations. The problem was exacerbated when the fund’s market value dropped from $203.5 million in 2000 to $141 million in 2003 as county officials disagreed over the best way to manage the plan.

In other business last week, the board approved a new procedure allowing employees 60 and older with less than a year of county service to accept the option of foregoing a pension in exchange for a lump-sum distribution equal to the present value of their pension.

The state’s county pension law — Act 96 — requires a pension to be provided to departing workers over age 60 regardless of how long they’ve worked for the county, officials said.

As a result, the county must sometimes process payments of approximately $20 or less, including a pending payment of $3.50 per month, officials said.

Prison

County Council’s Correctional Services Committee is set to meet at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Council created the committee earlier this year to discuss prison issues without interfering in daily operations handled by the county manager under the home rule structure.

The agenda said the committee will discuss prison upgrades and an update on the prison vehicle fleet.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Opioid fund

The county’s Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement Commission will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the courthouse to discuss both tabled and new funding requests.

The commission makes recommendations on allocations from the county’s share of the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors to County Council, which has the final say on awards. Allocations must comply with settlement fund eligibility protocols.

Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online public meetings section at luzernecounty.org.

Code Review

Council’s Code Review Committee will meet at 1 p.m. Wednesday in the courthouse to continue discussions about possible home rule charter changes that may be put before voters.

It’s unclear if any referendums will be completed in time to get them on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

Jimmy Sabatino, who chairs both council and its Code Review Committee, said proposed referendums would have to be formally recommended by the committee and then discussed and approved by a council majority before the Aug. 4 deadline to submit general election ballot questions to the county Election Board.

Remote attendance instructions can be found at luzernecounty.org.

Operational services

Council’s Operational Services Committee is scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday

The agenda includes updates on road, bridge, and building projects and work underway at the county-owned Wyoming Valley Airport in Forty Fort and Wyoming.

County officials held a groundbreaking in May for the $12.5 million airport project, which includes two new buildings housing 24 hangars along with the taxiways and lanes required for planes to access them.

Remote attendance instructions can be found at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.