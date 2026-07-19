🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — One of the stories on our front page on Sunday was about Camp Sight, sponsored by Northeast Sight Services.

The beautiful story was about the Camp Sight annual Closing Ceremony — recognizing two weeks of adventure, learning, and personal growth for children and teens who are blind or visually impaired.

Amy Feldman, executive director, said Camp Sight provides children and teens with opportunities to build confidence, strengthen independent living skills, and develop lifelong friendships in an environment that encourages them to explore their abilities and discover their independence.

Campers also enjoyed roller skating, swimming, cupcake decorating, kayaking, arts and crafts, and a variety of team-building activities that encouraged them to step outside their comfort zones while supporting one another.

As I was entering this story into our system, I read a comment from one of the participants, Lily Morgan of Hazleton.

“It really is a place where you get to feel like you’re seen,” said the 17-year-old camper, who has attended Camp Sight since she was 5 years old. “We learn how to feel confident about it. We’ve learned to self-advocate for ourselves, and it’s been very nice to gain the confidence that I have today.”

Lily, who has a condition that affects her depth perception, credits Camp Sight with helping shape the person she has become. Today, she is preparing to apply to colleges to pursue a degree in music education, carrying with her the confidence and self-advocacy skills she has developed through years of participating in the program.

Uncle Chet

My Uncle Chester Bodzio, my mother’s brother, was blind. Despite this, Uncle Chet was an amazing guy who overcame his disability to do things most sighted people would have difficulty doing.

My favorite Uncle Chet story happened many years ago when I was driving him to our family reunion in Nuangola. To say I am not good at directions is an understatement.

So here we were on our way to Lake Nuangola for our family reunion. And I was bringing the guest whom everybody was anxious to see — Uncle Chet. Everybody loved Uncle Chet because he was smart, funny, and knowledgeable about all things family.

So, as we were driving aimlessly in Mountain Top, I kept looking for turns, following the directions my cousin had provided, but I had zero luck.

It took him a while, but he finally asked me, “Do you know where you are going?” I confessed that, indeed, I was lost.

Uncle Chet then asked me to describe to him where we were by using landmarks, businesses, and street names. I offered a few, and he told me to stop and turn around. Really? “Yes, really,” Uncle Chet said.

We arrived at our destination a tad late, but nobody really noticed. Everyone was thrilled to see Uncle Chet.

But I had to live with the fact that because I was so lousy at following directions, my blind Uncle Chet had to get me un-lost and to our family reunion.

And Uncle Chet operated a newsstand in several locations — the former Blue Cross building on South Franklin Street, and the U.S. Post Office on South Main Street. He also operated a newsstand in the Gateway Shopping Center in front of the Planters Peanut store.

Uncle Chet used to amaze people, including me, by taking a $5 bill, or a $10 bill, or a $20 bill and accurately dispensing the exact change to the customer, who never told Uncle Chet what denomination he or she gave him.

I also have a picture of Uncle Chet changing my diaper on our kitchen table. I have no idea how he managed that task.

Eddie Orlosky

A few years ago, while strolling through the Farmers Market on Public Square, I happened upon a community leader that few have ever heard of — Eddie Orlosky of Avoca.

Eddie played in our first year of Challenger baseball back in 1991, and he attended our 20th “Old-timers Game” we held in 2011. We brought back the kids from that first year, all of them now being adults.

It was at that game that Eddie showed me — and the rest of our volunteers — the light.

“Hey, can I ask you a question?” Eddie said to me. “How come we can’t play baseball anymore just because we got older?”

I looked at Eddie, and I remember exactly what I said in response:

“Well, Eddie, I guess we never thought about it. Shame on us.”

That was April of 2011. By August of that year, Victory Baseball was organized, and we had 40-plus participants — all adults who wanted to play ball since they aged out of Challenger at 19, leaving them with no place to play.

Victory Sports has grown over the last 15-plus years. There are about 100 participants who play baseball, basketball, bowling, go to the movies, take yoga classes, attend dances, travel to New York City, attend RailRiders games, and much more. Through it all, they have a much better quality of life, and the outcomes are amazing.

All of those people on Public Square walking around, buying vegetables and fruit, eating lunch, chatting away — none of them knowing who Eddie is and the impact he has had on this community.

The work being done every day in our community to provide programs that benefit people with disabilities is remarkable and noteworthy.

If you doubt that, volunteer with any of the nonprofits that provide needed services and programs for kids and adults. You will be amazed at the abilities of people with disabilities and the positivity they exude.

And remember Lily Morgan and how she felt to “feel like she was seen.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.