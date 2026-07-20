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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A loss control officer at JCPenney’s was threatened by one of two men suspected of stealing jewelry from the department store in the Wyoming Valley Mall on Sunday, Wilkes-Barre Township police say.

Police say two men were confronted by a loss control officer after allegedly stealing jewelry just before 2:30 p.m.

The loss control officer followed the two men outside the store, where one of the men picked up a rock and threatened to kill the loss control officer while proclaiming he was Mexican, police say.

Police say the man wearing a dark tank top and red shorts is the person who threatened the loss control officer.

They were last seen fleeing on foot towards Mundy Street.

Anyone who can identify the men in the surveillance pictures is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635 ext. 326.