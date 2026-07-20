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WILKES-BARRE — A Butler Township man accused of altering fraudulent time cards for extra pay while employed as an emergency medical technician at Valley Regional Fire & Rescue was sentenced in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas.

James X. Sharp Jr., 59, of West Butler Drive, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations with submitting fraudulent time cards from November 2022 to March 2023, including fraudulent time cards while he was on vacation in Florida, according to court records.

Sharp was employed as an advanced life support coordinator and an emergency medical technician at Valley Regional. He was terminated on March 8, 2023.

Sharp was sentenced by Judge Michael T. Vough to the county correctional facility’s Day Reporting Center for three to 23 months in lieu of incarceration while he maintains full-time employment. Sharp was sentenced on a felony count of theft.

Sharp was ordered to pay $16,192 to Valley Regional.