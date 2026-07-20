More than 22 ounces of cocaine, marijuana and cash were seized from Horton, the news release says.

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Pennsylvania Attorney General Dave Sunday announced the arrest of a North Carolina man who was trafficking significant amounts of cocaine for distribution in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Orlando M. Horton, 46, of Alberdeen, was arraigned Friday by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on two criminal complaints charging him with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of flight to avoid arrest and resisting arrest. Horton was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk.

According to a news release from Sunday:

Horton was stopped by authorities in Wilkes-Barre Township on Thursday, where he abandoned his vehicle and discarded contraband before he was apprehended.

The news release says the Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation, along with the Pennsylvania State Police and Homeland Security, tracked Horton’s movements and determined he was trafficking a supply of cocaine to Wilkes-Barre from North Carolina.

More than 22 ounces of cocaine, marijuana and cash were seized from Horton, the news release says.

“Our agents became aware that this defendant was the engineer of a cocaine trafficking pipeline, and along with partners, we effectively closed that pipeline. We continue to collaborate with law enforcement in every community of the Commonwealth to shut down traffickers who prey on the addictions of Pennsylvanians,” Sunday stated in the news release.