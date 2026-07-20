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Luzerne County spent $6.2 million less than it brought in last year, according to the new audit discussed at last week’s County Council meeting.

Mary Roselle, county budget and finance division head, said this general fund operating budget surplus was achieved through a combination of additional revenue, cost containment, and savings from vacant positions.

The surplus boosted the county’s fund balance from $27 million at the end of 2024 to a new $33.2 million, the audit said.

As a result, the county is also closer to its targeted fund balance, Roselle said.

Council had unanimously approved a policy last September encouraging the county to maintain a set fund balance reserve, with a goal of at least three months of regular expenses discussed.

While that three-month figure fluctuates based on operating expenses and budgets, Roselle said it would be approximately $43 million.

“We’re making progress toward that target,” said Roselle, estimating the fund balance is now equivalent to about 2.3 months of operating expenses.

Remi Omisore, a principal with outside county auditor CliftonLarsonAllen, has said the average fund balance is three months of expenses based on his firm’s experience.

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s also looks favorably on fund balances of at least three months, county officials have said.

Standard and Poor’s had elevated the county’s credit rating from A- to an A rating with a stable outlook in February 2023, and the county administration has been working to convince the rating agency to further increase it.

Roselle said Monday that the $6.2 million general fund surplus includes about $2.7 million she categorizes as restricted because it is set aside for specific purposes, such as health care expenses.

Pension

The county’s net employee pension fund liability decreased by a significant $27 million in 2025, mainly due to investment performance, Omisore said during last week’s presentation.

This liability gap began to form because money put into the fund from investment earnings and employee contributions was not keeping pace with the growth of existing and future pension obligations. The problem worsened when the fund’s market value dropped from $203.5 million in 2000 to $141 million in 2003 as county officials disagreed over the best way to manage the plan.

At the end of 2025, the gap was reduced to a new $68.9 million, the audit said.

The pension fund was 77.2% funded and valued at approximately $349.4 million at the close of 2025, it said.

Due to the gap, an annual county pension subsidy, which totaled $13.6 million last year, has been necessary for more than two decades.

The fund continues to grow and was valued at $359.3 million as of the second-quarter end, June 30, fund advisor Richard Hazzouri, of Morgan Stanley, told the county Retirement Board last week.

Debt

The county’s home-rule government structure began in 2012 with $465 million in inherited debt, slated to be paid off in 2030.

A chart in the audit estimates the county’s debt payments, with interest, will be around $26.4 million annually from 2026 through 2028, $26 million in 2029, and $6.2 million in 2030.

As in past audits, CliftonLarsonAllen addressed the county’s economic condition and outlook.

“Management knows that the path to a stable future includes changes to major expenditure outlays, primarily debt service, which constitutes more than 20% of the general fund expenditure budget,” it said.

Omisore told council the audit was an “unmodified opinion,” which is the “highest level of assurance” that it is free from error.

No council members raised questions or concerns, and council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino thanked the auditor and county budget/finance team for their work.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council the independent audit results clearly show the county is financially strong.

“We got here through discipline, not luck,” Crocamo said.

Overall, general fund spending decreased from $155.8 million in 2024 to $149.3 million in 2025, she said.

“None of this happened by accident, and I think Remi made that clear,” Crocamo said. “It happened because this administration has treated every dollar in this budget as public trust, not political currency.”

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.