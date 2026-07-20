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Gov. Josh Shapiro has announced the newly-established Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) delivered nearly $217 million to more than 876,000 Pennsylvanians during the recent personal income tax filing season.

The total dollars distributed through the WPTC and the number of beneficiaries are expected to grow as the Department of Revenue continues to process 2025 tax returns, including those from taxpayers who requested an extension.

Based on updated estimates, the Shapiro Administration expects the WPTC will deliver approximately $220 million to as many as 940,000 Pennsylvanians by the end of the year.

“As Pennsylvanians feel the impact of rising costs at the gas pump and the grocery store, we’re going to continue delivering historic relief for Pennsylvanians who need our help because no one should have to worry about putting food on the table or how they’ll support their loved ones,” Shapiro said.

Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said the steps the governor and members of the General Assembly took to create the WPTC were historic.

“This was the first time in more than 50 years that we created a new initiative to specifically assist people in poverty and working families,” Browne said. “By creating the WPTC, we have implemented a new program that will provide meaningful support to Pennsylvanians in need for years to come.”

About the Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit

The Working Pennsylvanians Tax Credit (WPTC) was created in the 2025-26 budget and is modeled after the federal Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) — the new state-level credit equals 10% of the federal credit.

During its first year, it could put up to $805 back into the pockets of eligible Pennsylvanians.

Before the April 15 tax-filing deadline, the Shapiro Administration raised awareness of the WPTC to ensure eligible Pennsylvanians could benefit from the credit. Now, Pennsylvania residents can use a new online calculator to determine whether they qualify for the WPTC.

The Department of Revenue also took steps to automatically calculate the WPTC for taxpayers who filed their federal and state tax returns online simultaneously.

Pennsylvanians can learn about the WPTC by visiting pa.gov/wptc.

AG announces $29.6M settlement

Attorney General Dave Sunday, as part of a coalition of 48 states and territories, announced a $29.6 million settlement with Glenmark to resolve allegations that the generic drug manufacturer engaged in a widespread, long-running conspiracy to fix prices for generic prescription drugs.

The conspiracy involved efforts to artificially inflate and manipulate prices, reduce competition, and unreasonably restrain trade within the generics industry.

Glenmark has agreed to pay $29.6 million to impacted states and will cooperate with ongoing litigation as part of the settlement.

Pennsylvania is expected to receive approximately $1 million.

“This conspiracy worked against the very reason many Pennsylvanians choose generic drugs — for cost savings,” Sunday said. “This company chose to pad profits instead of putting patient care first. I highly encourage anyone who has purchased generic prescription drugs between May 2009 and December 2019 to explore possible restitution qualification.”

If you purchased a generic prescription drug manufactured by either Glenmark, Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, or Heritage between May 2009 and December 2019, you may be eligible for compensation.

To determine your eligibility, call 1-866-290-0182 (Toll-Free), email info@AGGenericDrugs.com, or visit www.AGGenericDrugs.com.

The case against Glenmark was one of several that stemmed from a series of comprehensive investigations dating back to 2016 into sales and pricing in the generics industry.

Each complaint addresses a different set of drugs and defendants and lays out a web of competing industry executives that met with each other socially and communicated via frequent telephone calls, emails, and text messages, and sowed the seeds for their illegal agreements.

This settlement with Glenmark follows settlements with Lannett, Bausch, Apotex, and Heritage totaling $66.95 million.

McCormick announces nearly $10B in investment

U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick, R-Pittsburgh, recently brought together the nation’s top defense, technology, and finance leaders at the U.S. Army War College in Carlisle for the first-ever Pennsylvania Defense and Innovation Summit.

The two-day Summit advanced President Donald Trump’s vision of Peace through Strength and catalyzed nearly $10 billion of investment supporting 4,000-plus jobs across the Commonwealth.

More than 30 individual announcements were made to advance American shipbuilding, munitions, the space industry, innovation, and emerging technologies such as AI and robotics.

Over two days, more than 1,300 attendees — including 600-plus C-level executives, representatives from 500-plus organizations, and more than 130 exhibitor booths — took part in over 1,500 meetings connecting investors, suppliers, workforce leaders, university researchers, warfighters, and Department of War officials.

“Pennsylvania has powered American defense since the Army, Navy, and Marine Corps were founded in Philadelphia in 1775,” McCormick said. “That legacy carried us through the Arsenal of Democracy in World War II, and it’s carrying us today through advanced manufacturing, robotics, AI, and space. This week, that legacy translated into results with nearly $10 billion in new investment and supporting over 4,000 jobs for Pennsylvania workers.”

The list of announcements falls into three categories: Defense Industrial Base, Emerging Technology, and R&D and Workforce.

Legislators announce affordable housing funding

Schuylkill Community Action has been awarded more than $225,000 to provide affordable housing through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund (PHARE), said Rep. Tim Twardzik (R-123), Rep. Dane Watro (R-116), and Sen. Dave Argall (R-29).

• The Raise the Roof — Northern Schuylkill County initiative — received $150,000 to preserve existing, affordable housing through roof replacements and home safety improvements for income-eligible households in northern Schuylkill County communities.

• The Bridge House — Transitional Housing Program received $75,000 to provide up to 12 months of safe, affordable housing and support for those experiencing homelessness, including victims of domestic violence, low-income households, and people in recovery. Those leasing the units will receive services to help them work towards self-sufficiency.

“PHARE funding continues to play an important role in addressing housing needs in Schuylkill County,” Twardzik said. “These investments will help homeowners complete critical roof and safety repairs through the Raise the Roof program and provide transitional housing and supportive services through Bridge House for individuals and families working toward greater stability and self-sufficiency.”

“Every family deserves a safe, secure roof over their head, and this funding will make a real difference for homeowners across northern Schuylkill County,” Watro said. “By helping repair failing roofs and adding important safety equipment like smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and fire extinguishers, the Raise the Roof initiative will protect families, preserve homes, and strengthen our communities for years to come.”

“I’m thankful this highly competitive funding will support our neighbors in need in Schuylkill County,” Argall said. “These organizations all do excellent work to support at-risk individuals, and they deserve our support as they pursue their missions.”

The awarded funding originated from Marcellus Shale impact fees and realty transfer taxes and was allocated through PHARE, which is administered by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on X @TLBillOBoyle.