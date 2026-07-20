Chairman resigns after 15 years

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Sugarloaf Township Supervisors recently reversed their decision to deny Sugarloaf Logistics a land development extension for its warehouse project along Tomhicken Road.

Supervisors, during a special meeting on July 3, reconsidered the denial they issued on June 24 and voted unanimously to approve an 180-day extension of the project’s Subdivision and Land Development (SALDO) review period.

According to minutes from the special meeting, the extension was approved on the condition that Sugarloaf Logistics “continues to pursue the evaluation, design, permitting of an on-lot sewage disposal system, including coordination with DEP, Township Engineer, and Township’s Sewer Enforcement Officer.”

A motion to approve the extension was made by then-Chairman Rick Weaver and seconded by Supervisor Jennifer Pecora. Supervisor Joseph DiSabella Jr. was absent from the meeting.

During a previous phone interview with the Times Leader, Sugarloaf Township attorney Myer Messinger did not go into detail on why the supervisors decided to reconsider their action, only that it was based on legal advice from counsel and they were entitled to do so.

The developer’s previously granted 45-day extension would have expired on July 4, which is why the board had to call a special meeting and vote on the extension before then.

Plans for the two warehouse buildings along Tomhicken Road have been in the works since at least 2022.

Weaver resignation

Sugarloaf Township Board of Supervisors accepted the resignation of Chairman Rick Weaver during a meeting on July 17.

Weaver had been a supervisor for 15 years and had served the township even longer as a member of the planning committee.

Weaver had three years left of his term.

According to a recording of the meeting captured by an attendee, Township Manager Liz Tolan read Weaver’s resignation letter, in which he apologized for “any inconvenience,” but stated that “the last meeting was the straw that broke the camel’s back for me,” referring to the July 3 meeting.

“These meetings have become reminiscent of the ‘Jerry Springer Show,’” his letter said.

Weaver announced his intention to resign from the board during the June 24 meeting. At the time, he indicated he would resign at the end of the year, but he moved up his plans following the July 3 meeting.

“I am devastated to have lost two supervisors this year,” said Tolan, referring to the passing of former chairman Joseph DiSabella Sr., who died on March 11.

The board reorganized following the acceptance of Weaver’s resignation. Disabella was named chairman, and Pecora was named vice chair.

Disabella was also chosen as the new roadmaster.

Sugarloaf Township will accept letters from people interested in replacing Weaver on the board through July 22.

According to officials, applicants who have been residents or taxpayers in the township for one year can email letters to sugarloafluzerne@ptd.net or mail them to the township office at 858 N Main St., Sugarloaf, Pa. 18249.