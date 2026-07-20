6th annual Pennsylvania Day initiative held

Shown are volunteers for the second shift of the day at the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank in Pittston, boxing food supplies on Pennsylvania Day, sponsored by America250PA, on Monday.

State Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, a big proponent on volunteerize, is shown filling boxes with cereal items on Pennsylvania Day. This was Pashinski’s last time volunteering in an official capacity; he is stepping down as State Rep at the end of 2026.

Each year, thousands of volunteers pack food boxes for distribution all over Luzerne, Lackawanna, and Wyoming Counties. On Pennsylvania Day, Monday, two shifts of volunteers helped box food items for distribution, as shown in the photo.

Aaron Brown packs a pallet of food at the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank on Monday, volunteering on Pennsylvania Day to support Feeding Pennsylvania and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

Commission on Economic Opportunity’s (CEO) Debbie Taylor, right, spoke to volunteers prior to the start of boxing food products at CEO/Weinberg Food Bank in Pittston on Pennsylvania Day.

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PITTSTON TWP. — Each year since 2017, July 20 is Pennsylvania Day — a day to honor the Commonwealth’s history, cultural heritage, and contributions to the development of the United States.

America250PA’s 2026 Pennsylvania Day theme is “Pennsylvanians Helping Pennsylvanians” through acts of service across the Commonwealth.

Volunteers participated in projects focused on food insecurity and neighborhood beautification in partnership with Feeding Pennsylvania, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, The GIANT Company, Natural Food Group, EQT Corporation, and PennDOT.

Locally, two shifts of volunteers, overseen by America250PA members, filled boxes of food at the Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank for distribution to Luzerne, Lackawanna, Susquehanna, and Wyoming Counties.

Volunteers from America250PA, Wright Center, Daughters of the American Revolution, WVIA-TV, King’s College, and staffers from several Pa. State offices, including State Reps. Brenda Pugh, Eddie Day Pashinski, and Alec Ryncavage, Luzerne County Councilwoman Joanna Bryn Smith, and several other organizations and volunteers.

“We get thousands of volunteers during the course of a year, and they donated close to 8,000 hours last year,” Jennifer Warabak, CEO/Weinberg executive director, said. “We have a lot of volunteers that come back continuously, and we have some that are here for the first time, and it’s a good mix, and each volunteer shows each other what to do.”

According to Warabak, the food packaging is a USDA program caseload where all items are packed and accounted for, and each box is weighed.

Pashinski, who is closing out his career as a state legislator at the end of the year, has been volunteering at the CEO/Weinberg Food Bank for several years and said he will continue once he is retired from office.

“This just makes you feel good,” Pashinski said. “It makes you respect what we do have. We are the richest, most powerful nation in the whole world, and we still have Americans that need food, and that’s distressing. I’d like to compliment those that donate financially to purchase the products as well as the companies that provide them.”

Pashinski stressed people have to help each other out. “Thank God we can get this food out to people that can use it.”

Also volunteering for the afternoon shift at CEO was Carla McCabe, president and CEO at WVIA Public Media. McCabe said she understands the need for volunteerism and was happy to help.

“This is good for us because we (WVIA) rely so heavily on volunteers,” McCabe said. “It’s good for us to do the same and give back ourselves, especially for an organization (CEO) like this. We actually have built into our policy for employees (at WVIA) volunteer days, so we allow two days for volunteering, and we encourage it, and it’s their choice where they would like to volunteer.”

Debbie Taylor, corporate and community relations at CEO, said as many as 40,000 cases of food are packed, shipped, and delivered during the course of a year.

If you or your organization is interested in volunteering at CEO, sign up at www.ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org/volunteer.