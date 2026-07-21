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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township say they identified a woman suspected in retail thefts at two stores that involved an alleged threat to kill by a co-conspirator on Sunday.

Police reported two unknown man and the woman stole items from TJ Maxx in Arena Hub Plaza at about 1:23 p.m. and possibly drove away in a sport utility vehicle.

One hour later, police say the same two men stole jewelry from JC Penney’s in the Wyoming Valley Mall at about 2:22 p.m.

Police say the man in the black tank top and red shorts picked up a rock and threatened to kill a JC Penney loss prevention officer who followed them outside.

The woman has been identified, police say, but the two men remain unknown.

Anyone who can identify the two men is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township police at 570-208-4635 ext. 326.