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BUTLER TWP. — Police in Butler Township arrested Joshua Thomas Yencho, 36, of Drums, on allegations he robbed a friend of cash, keys and cigarettes on Sunday, according to court records.

The victim told police he picked up Yencho, of Deep Hole Road, and returned to his home on North Beisels Road early Sunday morning.

Yencho mentioned about getting an eight ball of cocaine as the victim told Yencho to leave his house, court records say.

During an argument, court records say, the victim told police Yencho grabbed $175, his garage key and a pack of cigarettes. When the victim grabbed Yencho, he claimed Yencho punched and kicked him before fleeing the house, court records say.

The victim, who suffers asthma, collapsed while chasing Yencho through a field. The victim was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.

Yencho was arraigned by District Judge Thomas Malloy of Wilkes-Barre on two counts of robbery, and one count each of receiving stolen property, theft, simple assault, criminal mischief and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.

The Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, Troop N, assisted in the investigation.