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HANOVER TWP. — A 21-month old girl drowned in a pool in the Lincoln Heights area of Hanover Township on Friday.

Luzerne County Coroner Dion Fernandes on Tuesday stated an autopsy showed the toddler drowned and the manner of death was ruled an accident.

Police in Hanover Township say the toddler went into a pool behind a home on River Road at about 1 p.m. Friday. Life saving measures were made by emergency medical technicians with Hanover Township Medic 9 and Hanover Township Fire Department as the toddler was transported to Geisinger South in Wilkes-Barre where she was pronounced deceased in the emergency room.