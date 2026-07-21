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WILKES-BARRE — A Monroe County man who did not challenge felony child sex offenses in a no contest plea requested to remain free on bail in order to watch his granddaughter play basketball.

The request was promptly denied by Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas on Tuesday.

Andrew J. Sepanek, 55, formerly of state Route 92, Exeter Township, Luzerne County, was sentenced to 12 years, six months to 26 years in state prison followed by six years probation on charges of statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors and simple assault.

Detectives with the District Attorney’s Office charged Sepanek in April 2022 after investigating allegations he sexually assaulted a girl from December 2020 to June 2021.

Sepanek initially requested to continue his sentencing hearing due to an upcoming medical procedure, and then asked to withdraw his no contest plea agreement and remain free on bail to enjoy watching his granddaughter play basketball. Lupas denied both requests.

A no contest plea means a defendant does not admit guilt but accepts a conviction and sentence.

The sentence imposed by Lupas was nearly the same sentence requested by Assistant District Attorney Adam W. Bompadre.

Prior to being sentenced, the girl read a statement telling Sepanek to “rot in prison for the rest of your life,” while her mother spoke about the trauma her daughter continues to experience years after the assaults.

Lupas said the offenses are “deeply and very disturbing” and found Sepanek is in need of rehabilitative counseling.

Sepanek, who relocated to Cherry Blosson Lane, Pocono Lake, is subject to lifetime registration as a sexual offender under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.