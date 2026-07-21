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Sen. Judy Ward (R-30), chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, announced Tuesday that her legislation was signed into law to crack down on unlicensed commercial driver training schools, commonly referred to as “CDL mills.”

Act 50 of 2026 enacts Ward’s Senate Bill 1294 to strengthen Pennsylvania’s oversight of commercial driver training schools by significantly increasing the penalty for operating without authorization from the Pennsylvania Department of Education. The new law is intended to ensure aspiring commercial drivers receive proper instruction from licensed schools that meet state and federal training requirements.

“Commercial driver’s license holders operate the largest vehicles on our roadways, and the training they receive has a direct impact on public safety,” Ward said. “By holding unlicensed training providers accountable, we are protecting motorists and ensuring the next generation of commercial drivers receives the essential skill set and respects the CDL credential.”

The new law was passed after alarming concerns were raised at the Senate Transportation Committee’s hearing on Dec. 9, 2025, about unauthorized schools operating outside Pennsylvania’s regulatory framework and federal entry-level driver training requirements. “CDL mills” profit from defying rules and undermining legitimate training programs, threatening the safety of all road users.

Previously, the maximum civil penalty for operating an unauthorized CDL school was $2,500. Act 50 increases that penalty to $25,000, giving the Department of Education a stronger enforcement tool to stop illegal operations and discourage violations.

“The commonwealth’s trucking industry depends on highly skilled and well-trained driving professionals to keep our economy moving,” Ward said. “A CDL credential should represent quality training, demonstrated competency, and a commitment to safety. This new law reinforces those standards to keep Pennsylvania’s families safe when traveling on our roadways.”

The new law does not impact private employers that provide CDL training to their own employees at no cost.

Ward introduced Senate Bill 1294 along with Senate Bill 1295 and Senate Bill 1296 to reinforce commercial vehicle safety in this commonwealth. The legislative package reflects new federal regulations and federal legislation to strengthen commercial vehicle operations following allegations of unqualified truck drivers in the country illegally.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.