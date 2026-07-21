In joining his Senate Democratic colleagues in reintroducing the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, U.S. Senator John Fetterman said he has “always been very pro-weed.”
Fetterman, D-Braddock, said the comprehensive legislation would end the “harmful federal prohibition” of cannabis by removing it from the list of federally controlled substances and empowering states to create their own laws.
“In a very libertarian slant — I’m not going to judge anyone for using it to knock the edge off of life,” Fetterman said. “I think your path to wellness should be without judgment or punishment — legal, safe, and regulated. I supported President Biden and President Trump when they took steps on the issue. But it is time for Congress to stop d****** around and make weed legal. This bill is a good step forward.”
According to Fetterman, the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act would protect public health and safety, regulate and tax cannabis, encourage cannabis research, prioritize justice, and strengthen workers’ rights.
Fetterman said he will continue pushing for legal weed and safe access for legal adults.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.