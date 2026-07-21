Gov. Josh Shapiro visits B+labs, a life science incubator in Philadelphia dedicated to accelerating the growth of the life sciences industry, to highlight innovation investments included in the 2026-27 budget.

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Pennsylvania has always been a place where big ideas become world-changing innovations, Gov. Josh Shapiro said on Tuesday.

“And with this budget, we’re making sure the next generation of breakthroughs happen right here in the commonwealth,” he said.

The governor visited B+labs at the Cira Centre in Philadelphia’s Schuylkill Yards to meet with business leaders, labor unions, and elected leaders and highlight historic investments in innovation he secured in the 2026-27 budget — including $125 million to create Innovate in PA 2.0 and invest in Pennsylvania’s robust innovation economy.

Shapiro said the new Innovate in PA 2.0 program will provide capital for promising startups, create a statewide clinical trial network for the life sciences, and enhance the Commonwealth’s innovation network to help these companies succeed in Pennsylvania.

“Innovate in PA 2.0 will help promising startups grow, strengthen our life sciences ecosystem, and connect more Pennsylvanians to good-paying jobs that will define the future,” Shapiro said. “From biotech and robotics to advanced manufacturing and energy, we’re making strategic investments that help Pennsylvania compete, win, and lead the nation in innovation.”

Since taking office, Shapiro said he has been laser-focused on supporting Pennsylvania’s biotech ecosystem. Life sciences companies like Johnson & Johnson, Eli Lilly, Eurofins Lancaster Laboratories, B. Braun, and GSK have announced major expansions in Pennsylvania, bringing new jobs and investments in research and development into the commonwealth.

Pennsylvania’s life sciences sector employs more than 100,000 people across more than 3,000 companies and world-renowned research institutions.

Over the past five years, Pennsylvania researchers and companies have secured more than 10,700 new life sciences patents, ranking fourth in the country.

Pennsylvania is the only state in the Northeast with a growing economy, according to Moody’s, and is the region’s top state for business, according to CNBC.

The governor said the 2026-27 budget builds on this momentum by investing even more in long-term economic growth and innovation, ensuring communities across the commonwealth can compete and win:

• Maintains $10 million for the Agricultural Innovation Grant Program to continue driving innovation in Pennsylvania agriculture.

• $3.75 million increase in state funding for small businesses across the commonwealth through the Historically Disadvantaged Business Assistance Program.

• Maintains $20 million for main streets and small businesses through Main Street Matters to strengthen commercial corridors that are the heart of Pennsylvania’s communities.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.