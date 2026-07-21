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Plans are still under discussion for a pedestrian and bike trail linking the Kingston and Forty Fort reaches of the Wyoming Valley Levee along the Susquehanna River.

The Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority, which oversees the levee, adopted a resolution Tuesday conditionally accepting limited operation and maintenance responsibility for the proposed trail project.

According to the resolution, the county government intends to secure funding for the project.

The county asked the authority to assume operation and maintenance responsibility for the trail segment if it is constructed, it said.

County Council is expected to discuss the plans at an upcoming meeting.

If council agrees to take on the project, an existing state grant awarded to Forty Fort would have to be transferred to the county, officials said.

Forty Fort had received two state grants totaling $1.1 million to start the project, and additional grant funding would be needed to complete the work, according to prior reporting.

Authority officials have said they support the project largely because users of the popular trail atop the levee would not be forced to navigate busy streets for access.

Much of the trail would fall within the authority’s levee system right-of-way, officials have said. The trail would also pass through Pennsylvania Department of Transportation property.

Authority Executive Director Laura Holbrook said Tuesday the authority would benefit from increased access to the levee for maintenance purposes.

Holbrook emphasized the authority board’s approval was conditional, and County Council must sign the resolution to ensure it is aware of the authority’s position.

The authority-adopted resolution says its responsibility would be limited to the maintenance of the physical trail structures and surfaces.

The authority expressly would not handle the following related to the trail: safety, security, or supervision of trail users; patrol, policing, or enforcement; emergency response; trash collection, snow and ice removal, lighting, or other user services; or recreational programming or events.

It lists the following conditions for acceptance:

• Authority review and approval of the final design plans and specifications

• Confirmation that the trail, as designed and constructed, does not adversely affect the levee system or the authority’s obligations to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

• Execution of a written agreement between the authority and the county defining the scope of maintenance and ownership responsibilities

• The county’s success in securing funding for the trail design and construction

The authority would reserve the right to decline or rescind acceptance of any responsibility if these conditions are not met or if the final design plans “materially differ from the authority’s expectations,” it said.

Erosion update

A $650,150 project to stop erosion near part of the levee wall in Wilkes-Barre is on hold but expected to start in several weeks, Holbrook said.

Soil and rock have been sliding downhill at the site near the intersection of Riverside Drive and Academy Street. Dirt must be replaced with large stone rip-rap to restore stability to the bank along the Susquehanna, officials have said.

A temporary access road will be constructed along the levee toe to bring materials and equipment over the levee to the project site, which is adjacent to Norfolk Southern Railway’s Black Diamond bridge.

Holbrook said officials determined additional right-of-way access to Norfolk Southern property is needed for the project to ensure there are no insurance issues proceeding with the project. Negotiations are actively underway with the rail operator, she said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.