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Luzerne County will be overseeing the Code Blue homeless assistance program because Wilkes-Barre is no longer handling the program, County Manager Romilda Crocamo said Tuesday.

A Code Blue providing shelter accommodations is initiated when the National Weather Service forecasts wind chill temperatures of 20 degrees Fahrenheit or below or when there is an expected snowfall of 10 inches or more.

Crocamo said the city administration indicated during a recent meeting about a city homeless encampment that it will not oversee the Code Blue program this winter.

“I want to begin by thanking the city for its work on Code Blue in prior years,” Crocamo said in an email announcing the change. “Their partnership has helped protect vulnerable residents during our region’s harshest months, and that contribution should be recognized.”

The county has an obligation to help secure safe housing for all residents, Crocamo said, indicating she does not want to “let a gap in coverage put lives at risk when temperatures drop.” To ensure shelter capacity is in place before the winter, the county will be coordinating closely with nonprofit organizations that receive county financial support and draw on “those existing relationships,” she said.

“This is, at its core, a moral obligation. We have a duty to help our fellow man, and I am committed to making sure Luzerne County meets that duty this winter,” Crocamo said, promising to keep County Council updated on the planning progress.

County Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Margaret Thomas mentioned the Code Blue change Tuesday while briefing the authority board on the recent homeless encampment meeting referenced by Crocamo.

Some property owners had expressed concerns about the camp, including alleged drug use and large quantities of trash. The site is along a section of authority train track near the Cross Valley Expressway in the Parsons section of the city. Some of the land impacted by the encampment is also owned by the city and state, Thomas said.

The recent meeting of city, county and authority representatives was part of their agreement to work together on a solution.

Thomas said a city resident had reached out in June expressing interest in cleaning up the encampment as an anonymous good deed, but the citizen withdrew that idea due to difficulty accessing the site with equipment and for safety reasons.

She plans to reach out to the state and “try to move to some resolution.”

“But even if we do end up moving them out, they will just go somewhere else or return once the site is cleaned,” Thomas said of the encampment occupants.

Rail litigation

In another matter Tuesday, authority officials said details of a litigation settlement with the county cannot be released because they are still awaiting a copy of the signed agreement from the county.

County officials said a signed settlement agreement was in the process of transmission to legal counsel.

County Council initiated the litigation a year ago against the authority, which owns the county rail line, and the authority-affiliated Rail Corp., which maintains a lease agreement with a rail operator.

A majority of the authority board voted to accept the litigation settlement at a special meeting earlier this month, and County Council approved it July 14.

As a precaution, the authority board ratified its approval of the settlement Tuesday to make it official in case issues were raised about sufficient public notice of the special meeting.

Several officials familiar with the settlement said it sets an upcoming deadline for the rail line to be publicly advertised for sale, a timeline to make a purchase award and conduct an appraisal, and a formula to disburse sale proceeds. The authority owes the county $3.28 million from a past loan related to the rail line.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.