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WILKES-BARRE — Just days after a Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas judge denied a request to dismiss a criminal homicide charge against Frederick Balester, his trial remains on track for October.

During a brief pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Judge Michael T. Vough said he will maintain the Oct. 5 start date.

For a Luzerne County homicide trial to commence within a year of the defendant’s charge is uncommon. Frederick Balester, 69, was arrested Jan. 12, 2026, nearly 15 years after his cousin, Jonathan Balester, 56, was stabbed and found deceased May 26, 2011.

Pennsylvania State Police investigators allege Frederick Balester killed Jonathan over a dispute about selling the family business, Balester Optical. Jonathan Balester was the lone holdout on selling the business, according to court records.

Court records allege Frederick Balester drove to Jonathan Balester’s house on North Lehigh Street, Kingston Township, on May 25, 2011, and talked about the next day’s shareholder meeting that involved the sale of Balester Optical.

The next day, May 26, 2011, court records say, Frederick Balester returned to Jonathan’s home accompanied by Thomas Hunter, 64, of Auman Avenue, Hanover Township.

Hunter testified at a Habeas proceeding last week, claiming Frederick Balester gave him latex gloves prior to going into the house. Hunter said Frederick Balester and Jonathan talked for about five minutes before Frederick Balester began stabbing Jonathan and stunned him with a taser, according to his testimony.

Frederick Balester’s attorneys, Theron J. Solomon and Nicole M. Psaila, filed the Habeas petition seeking to dismiss the criminal homicide charge, alleging “wild theories” and that an unknown person was inside the house from DNA found on a latex glove.

When the Habeas petition was filed in April, Hunter had not been charged for his alleged role. Hunter was charged with criminal homicide and criminal conspiracy on May 7.

Trooper Caroline Rayeski testified during the Habeas proceeding that the DNA from the latex glove came from Hunter.

Last week, Vough denied the request to dismiss the criminal homicide charge against Frederick Balester, of Constitution Avenue, Hanover Township.

Solomon and Psaila said they plan to file pre-trial motions, likely challenging Hunter’s statements he made during an interrogation with investigators prior to being charged.

Vough said he will schedule a pre-trial motions hearing in August.

Hunter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing July 31.

Assistant District Attorneys Jill Matthews, Gerry Scott and Julian Truskowski are prosecuting.