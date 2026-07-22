🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Legislation authored by Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, to streamline licensing for the cosmetology workforce has been signed into law by Gov. Josh Shapiro — a major step in addressing Pennsylvania’s ongoing workforce shortages, according to Argall.

“With salons and small businesses across Pennsylvania struggling to find enough licensed professionals, this new law will make it far easier for experienced cosmetologists to continue their careers,” he said. “There is no reason why a cosmetologist in good standing should need to start from scratch just because they crossed a state border. This bipartisan law cuts through bureaucracy and supports employers who are desperate for qualified workers.”

Argall said Act 43 of 2026 authorizes Pennsylvania to join the Cosmetology Licensure Compact — an interstate agreement — that makes it easier for licensed cosmetologists who provide treatments for hair, skin, and nails to obtain a multistate license and work in participating states without unnecessary red tape.

The senator said the bill also ensures cosmetology professionals in active-duty military families face no burdensome licensure requirements in compact states.

With the governor’s signature, Argall said Pennsylvania becomes the 13th state to enter the compact, joining neighboring states Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.