Northpoint Development employees break ground Wednesday on a new building at the Hazleton 141 industrial park.

The master plan for Hazleton Logistics includes 6 buildings in total and 5.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial space.

Hazleton Logistics masterplan on display for attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony to view.

A 3-D renduring of ‘Mayor Cusat’s Mountain,’ gifted to Cusat from NorthPoint Development.

Tom Williams (left), vice president of development at Northpoint, gifts Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat a 3-D rendering of ‘his mountain,’ a towering culm bank that will eventually disappear as Northpoint further develops the area.

Tom Williams (left), Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat (center) and Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino (right) break ground on building 5 of Northpoint’s Hazleton 141 industrial park.

🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — NorthPoint Development broke ground Wednesday on the next phase of Hazleton Logistics 141, an industrial park along Arthur Gardner Highway in Hazleton City.

NorthPoint officials, along with city and county leaders, came together to celebrate the construction of Building Five, which will be located along South Conahan Drive.

This latest expansion will span just over 1 million square feet once completed in July 2027.

The master plan for Hazleton Logistics includes six buildings in total and 5.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial space.

Development of the park, which is situated mostly in Hazleton with portions in Hazle Township, began with Building One, a 1.05 million-square-foot facility now occupied by RJW Logistics Group.

The master plan was initially presented by the Kansas City-based developer to the township and city more than four years ago.

Once completed, over $100 million in private capital will have been invested in Building Five, said Tom Williams, vice president of development at NorthPoint, at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

During his remarks, Williams thanked local officials like Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and City Council President James Parry for being “significant partners” in the project.

The project comes with a 10-year property tax abatement for tenants.

The break is under the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for blighted properties, which means the property owner pays real estate taxes on the land throughout the break and receives a discount on taxes for the new development.

Additionally, in a press release, NorthPoint said Hazleton Logistics 141 “offers strategic advantages for modern distribution,” and because it’s located immediately off I-81 via Exit 141, providing seamless connections to I-80 and I-476, it places occupants in a highly connected location.

NorthPoint is continuing to develop other blighted areas around Luzerne County.

It has proposed a 280,00-square-foot warehouse on coal mine scarred land in Nanticoke and has asked Luzerne County Council for a LERTA tax break for the project.

NorthPoint, through its offshoot NP Hazleton Holdings 1, has also faced significant criticism from residents for its proposed Project Hazlenut data center campus in Hazle Township.

Land development for that project was denied by township supervisors in Nov. 2025, and their decision was upheld by a Luzerne County judge in June.