<p>Tom Williams (left), Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat (center) and Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino (right) break ground on building 5 of Northpoint’s Hazleton 141 industrial park.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Tom Williams (left), Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat (center) and Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino (right) break ground on building 5 of Northpoint’s Hazleton 141 industrial park.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino shares remarks during Northpoint’s ground breaking ceremony Wednesday.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino shares remarks during Northpoint’s ground breaking ceremony Wednesday.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Tom Williams (left), vice president of development at Northpoint, gifts Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat a 3-D rendering of ‘his mountain,’ a towering culm bank that will eventually disappear as Northpoint further develops the area.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Tom Williams (left), vice president of development at Northpoint, gifts Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat a 3-D rendering of ‘his mountain,’ a towering culm bank that will eventually disappear as Northpoint further develops the area.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>A 3-D renduring of ‘Mayor Cusat’s Mountain,’ gifted to Cusat from NorthPoint Development.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

A 3-D renduring of ‘Mayor Cusat’s Mountain,’ gifted to Cusat from NorthPoint Development.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Hazleton Logistics masterplan on display for attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony to view.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Hazleton Logistics masterplan on display for attendees of the groundbreaking ceremony to view.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>The master plan for Hazleton Logistics includes 6 buildings in total and 5.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial space.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

The master plan for Hazleton Logistics includes 6 buildings in total and 5.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial space.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader
<p>Northpoint Development employees break ground Wednesday on a new building at the Hazleton 141 industrial park.</p> <p>Margaret Roarty | Times Leader</p>

Northpoint Development employees break ground Wednesday on a new building at the Hazleton 141 industrial park.

Margaret Roarty | Times Leader

HAZLETON — NorthPoint Development broke ground Wednesday on the next phase of Hazleton Logistics 141, an industrial park along Arthur Gardner Highway in Hazleton City.

NorthPoint officials, along with city and county leaders, came together to celebrate the construction of Building Five, which will be located along South Conahan Drive.

This latest expansion will span just over 1 million square feet once completed in July 2027.

The master plan for Hazleton Logistics includes six buildings in total and 5.3 million square feet of state-of-the-art industrial space.

Development of the park, which is situated mostly in Hazleton with portions in Hazle Township, began with Building One, a 1.05 million-square-foot facility now occupied by RJW Logistics Group.

The master plan was initially presented by the Kansas City-based developer to the township and city more than four years ago.

Once completed, over $100 million in private capital will have been invested in Building Five, said Tom Williams, vice president of development at NorthPoint, at the groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday.

During his remarks, Williams thanked local officials like Hazleton Mayor Jeff Cusat and City Council President James Parry for being “significant partners” in the project.

The project comes with a 10-year property tax abatement for tenants.

The break is under the Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) program for blighted properties, which means the property owner pays real estate taxes on the land throughout the break and receives a discount on taxes for the new development.

Additionally, in a press release, NorthPoint said Hazleton Logistics 141 “offers strategic advantages for modern distribution,” and because it’s located immediately off I-81 via Exit 141, providing seamless connections to I-80 and I-476, it places occupants in a highly connected location.

NorthPoint is continuing to develop other blighted areas around Luzerne County.

It has proposed a 280,00-square-foot warehouse on coal mine scarred land in Nanticoke and has asked Luzerne County Council for a LERTA tax break for the project.

NorthPoint, through its offshoot NP Hazleton Holdings 1, has also faced significant criticism from residents for its proposed Project Hazlenut data center campus in Hazle Township.

Land development for that project was denied by township supervisors in Nov. 2025, and their decision was upheld by a Luzerne County judge in June.

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Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty
Margaret Roarty started at the Times Leader in 2023 as a general news reporter and recently transitioned into covering Wilkes-Barre City and other municipal government news. In her weekly Times Leader column, "In Frame," she shares her passion for filmmaking by exploring the rich arts and entertainment history in Luzerne County, while also offering movie recommendations and reviews. In addition to her reporting for the Times Leader, Margaret is a former contributor to The Film Magazine, an online publication focusing on film analysis and reviews. Her entertainment writing can also be found on Cherry Pickers, Directed By Women, and the Bright Lights Film Journal. Her short fiction can be found in Dark Sire Literary Journal's 9th issue. She is also co-host of "Women Are Reading," a book club podcast where she interviews authors and reviews books with her sister, Katie. In 2026, she joined The Luzerne County Arts and Entertainment Hall of Fame arts committee. Margaret grew up in Luzerne Borough and currently resides in Forty Fort, along with her fiancé, a library full of books, and their orange cat, Jack. In her free time, Margaret can be found obsessively logging films into her Letterboxd, cooking pasta, and writing fiction stories about romantic and fantastical things.