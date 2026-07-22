Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, Chairman of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, released a final staff report on financial fraud and scams facing the American public. He held a fireside chat with U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-AR, Chairman of the House Financial Services Committee.

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WILKES-BARRE — Financial fraud and scams affect everyone, U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, pointed out on Wednesday.

“From veterans and small businesses, to seniors and young people, everyone is vulnerable,” he said.

Meuser, chairman of the House Financial Services Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, released a final staff report on financial fraud and scams facing the American public.

Meuser said the report, “Fighting Back: A Policy Framework for Combating the Rise of Financial Fraud & Scams,” represents the culmination of an exhaustive investigation into the growing threat of financial fraud, convening round tables with banks, social media firms, telecom companies, the DOJ, FBI, and Attorneys General to discuss the scope of the problem and identify policy solutions to address scams.

According to Meuser, it outlines the findings of this yearlong investigation, identifies the biggest threats to consumers, highlights emerging strategies and technologies fraudsters are using, and provides recommendations to strengthen protections by improving coordination between law enforcement, regulators, and the private sector.

“I’ve made it a top priority to address the threat of financial fraud and scams and provide the public the tools they need to secure their finances,” Meuser said. “However, as schemes become more elaborate and are increasingly perpetrated by transnational criminal organizations, our committee and other stakeholders must remain vigilant and address threats as they evolve.”

Meuser said over the past several months, he has convened roundtables with stakeholders — including banks, social media firms, telecom companies, the DOJ, FBI, Attorneys General, the Fed, State Department, FTC, and FCC — to identify problems and determine solutions.

“This report highlights the need for an all-of-ecosystem approach to include a coordinated government response,” Meuser said.

U.S. Rep. French Hill, R-AR, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, said financial fraud is one of the fastest-growing threats facing Americans, costing consumers and financial institutions billions of dollars each year.

“As fraudsters become more sophisticated, we must ensure law enforcement, regulators, and financial institutions have the tools they need to stay ahead of these evolving threats,” Hill said. “I thank Subcommittee Chairman Meuser for his leadership on this issue and his work to develop a framework that strengthens fraud prevention, improves coordination among law enforcement, regulators, and the private sector, and better protects Americans’ hard-earned money.”

Following the report’s release, Meuser and Hill held a fireside chat to detail the Subcommittee’s findings and recommendations for combating the rise in financial fraud and scams.

The scale of the threat

According to information provided by Rep. Meuser’s office:

• Financial fraud is now the largest category of property crime in America by dollar value.

• In 2025, Americans reported nearly $15.9 billion in losses to fraud and scams — and because most victims never come forward, the true cost is estimated at roughly $196 billion.

• An estimated 15 million Americans were scammed last year alone — a 24% increase over 2024.

• The harm reaches every generation — losses among seniors have quadrupled since 2020, from $600 million to $2.4 billion, with the average senior victim losing roughly $83,000 — yet younger Americans are twice as likely to be scammed as the elderly.

A year-long investigation

• This report is the culmination of a year-long inquiry led by the Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee.

• The Committee convened four hearings across its subcommittees and three round-tables — bringing industry, law enforcement, and financial regulators to the same table — to examine how modern scams operate and what it will take to stop them.

• The same priorities surfaced again and again: stronger consumer education, deliberate friction to slow suspicious transactions, greater cross-industry data sharing, more aggressive prosecution, and a coordinated, cross-agency response.

A whole-of-ecosystem response

The report documents a fight now underway on every front. Across the private sector, banks, payment networks, social media platforms, and telecom carriers are deploying new detection tools, filtering billions of scam calls and texts, dismantling fraudulent networks, and expanding financial literacy campaigns.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.