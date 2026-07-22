Luzerne County Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, at center, makes a point during Wednesday’s council Code Review Committee meeting. Others seated from left are: committee members Dawn Simmons and Denise Williams; council clerk Sharon Lawrence; and committee member John Lombardo.

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A Luzerne County Council committee forwarded three proposed home rule charter change referendums to the full council Wednesday for possible placement on the Nov. 3 general election ballot.

It’s a tight turnaround because general election ballot questions must be submitted to the county Election Board by Aug. 4.

To meet the deadline, Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino said the 11-member council would have to introduce the referendum ordinances at next week’s meeting and then hold a special meeting — likely on Aug. 3 — to adopt them through majority vote.

The referendums forwarded to council by the Code Review Committee would:

• Allow citizens who work in polling places or the election bureau solely on Election Day to serve on county boards. These per diem workers are currently prohibited due to their receipt of a county payment, and council members argued they should not be treated as employees or contractors barred from board appointment.

• Require three council members on the joint airport board with Lackawanna County that oversees the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport, instead of two council members and the county manager or his/her designee.

• Give council the option to create a county jail oversight board.

All four committee members recommended the referendum involving Election Day per diem workers: Sabatino, John Lombardo, Dawn Simmons, and Denise Williams.

The vote was 3-1 to forward the airport and jail oversight board referendums, with Lombardo casting the lone no vote.

A fourth proposed referendum was not recommended to council because the committee was tied. This ordinance would have barred the county manager from increasing a salary more than 5% above the amount budgeted for that position.

Sabatino and Williams supported forwarding that referendum, and Simmons and Lombardo did not.

Airport Board

Sabatino reiterated the airport board change would mirror the structure in Lackawanna, which has its three elected commissioners serving on the board. It would also “shield” the manager from airport board politics, he said.

Lombardo disagreed, saying he believes the current structure is fitting because this county’s home-rule structure is different, with separate legislative and executive branches.

Simmons concurred with Sabatino, saying she doesn’t want to subject the county manager to “contamination.”

Williams said she sees both sides. While she believes current County Manager Romilda Crocamo is “very capable” to fill the board seat, she said that opinion could change with someone else as manager.

Sabatino said he wants Crocamo to remain on the board but would rather have three representatives “directly accountable to people as elected officials.”

Jail oversight

Williams said this referendum would give council the power to decide if an oversight board would improve prison operations and, if so, approve its structure and authority.

Before home rule, decisions about prison staffing and operations were made by a prison board comprising the three county commissioners, the district attorney, the county controller, the sheriff, and a judge or judicial representative.

Under the present structure, the county manager oversees prison operations and selects a correctional services division head, with council confirmation required for that hiring.

Earlier this year, council created a Correctional Services Committee to discuss prison issues without interfering in daily operations.

Lombardo said he has full faith in the administration operating the jail and argued a board would create a “layer of bureaucracy” that increases problems and inefficiencies.

Sabatino said he supported forwarding the referendum to the full council for debate, but he is “not a fan” of the board concept. Council established a correctional committee that is keeping council informed without getting involved in operations, he said.

If council “pierces the veil” by getting involved in daily operations, it will open the door for future councils to do the same, he warned. Sabatino said the charter purposefully created a separation between council and the administration.

Williams said she personally believes an oversight board would increase transparency and help by putting “more eyes” on prison operations. She said her council colleagues are free to agree or disagree.

Crocamo told the committee an oversight board could have “quite dangerous” implications and expose the county to more liability.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.