3rd annual Forty Fort Cemetery Run Through History set for Sept. 12

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FORTY FORT — Organizers of the third annual Forty Fort Cemetery Run Through History, set for 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, are getting in the spirit of the event with casual group runs before committee meetings.

The committee meets at Susquehanna Brewing Company, with some volunteers joining in the group runs, which embrace enthusiasm for the event, which has grown from 370 participants in 2024 to 570 participants in 2025.

Preserving Our Past, One Step at a Time, raises money for the operation and upkeep of the historic cemetery and Forty Fort Meeting House.

The event features a 5K and 10K runs as well as a 5K walk (with a shortcut), starting in the cemetery, following River Street, a portion of the Wyoming Valley Levee, with a return on a paved path along the back of the Forty Fort Soccer Complex.

This year, a new feature will be a kids’ run following the 5k and 10ks

Runners and walkers who register will receive a commemorative medal. Participants who register by midnight Aug. 31 will receive a t-shirt.

All participants — runners and walkers — will be chip-timed.

The awards and festivities will start at 11 a.m. with live music and a food truck, plus a selection of drinks, all to take place on the cemetery grounds.

Following the run, there will be walking tours of the cemetery and meeting house led by local historians.

Notable people interred in the cemetery include Wyoming Valley pioneers Luke Swetland and Nathan and Hannah Denison; Henry Hoyt Sr., a Kingston native who served as governor of Pennsylvania; poet and novelist Elinor Wylie; and Rev. George Peck, credited with convincing area farmers and businessmen with starting what became Wyoming Seminary College Preparatory School.

The early registration fee for the walk and 5K is $25. The fee for the 10K is $35. The fees increase after July 31. Registration online is at bit.ly/3TPryMZ.