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Luzerne County’s Commission on Opioid Misuse and Addiction Abatement advanced three proposed earmarks to County Council for its consideration Wednesday.

Three others were rejected.

Council has the final say on awards from the county’s share of the state’s settlement against opioid manufacturers and wholesale distributors. Allocations must comply with settlement fund eligibility protocols.

The recommended awards:

• $115,000 to Pathway To Recovery Counseling and Educational Services for its evidence-based “Too Good For Drugs” school prevention program.

• $6,010 to the county District Attorney’s Office to acquire a county-owned “drug terminator drum” to securely destroy controlled substances, prescription medications, and opioids collected throughout the county in law enforcement operations and medication surrender initiatives.

• $150,000 to Beyond Addiction for its female recovery programs in Carbondale and Tunkhannock, which also serve women from Luzerne County.

Beyond Addiction sought $300,000, but several commission members expressed reservations about an earmark that high.

The three requests that were not recommended for advancement Wednesday:

• $5,000 to the Danny Jones Jr. Memorial Fund to establish an annual run to raise funds that assist those with substance use disorder.

Commission members said they fully support the cause and will look for other ways to assist, but they could not approve it because the earmark does not meet settlement fund eligibility requirements.

• $100,000 to ClearVision Health and Wellness for an elevator replacement in its inpatient drug and alcohol services building.

The elevator would not be eligible for settlement funds, commission members said.

• $150,000 for the “Battle Tested Reentry and Overdose Prevention Initiative” aimed at helping those with opioid use disorder transitioning from incarceration into the community.

Commission members said the application lacked essential details about the budget and program plans.

Three other past requests will remain tabled at this time, the commission decided.

Two are on hold because commission members said the county must develop a written policy on what happens to funded fixed assets if programs fail:

• $999,620 to the Phoenix House Recovery and Wellness LLC to create a 16-bed recovery residence for women in early recovery from substance use disorder that would provide support services.

• $1.06 million for Prevention Point NEPA/Michalene’s Mission to provide a mobile clinic that would bring harm reduction, behavioral health, and substance use support services to county residents.

The remaining tabled request would provide $130,000 to the Dallas Township Police Department for a community narcotics detection K-9 program.

The earmark would help fund acquisition and training of the canine, training of a handler, and purchase of a specially equipped K-9 police vehicle, the submission said.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, a member of the opioid commission, said he wants to get a better handle on K-9 units throughout the county — including which law enforcement entities have them and what geographic locations they serve — to ensure there is no excessive overlap.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.