Dicton sits with the Crestwood school board for the first time as Superintendent.

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Following the resignation of former superintendent Natasha Milazzo, Crestwood School District has found a successor in Wyoming Valley West administrator Anthony Dicton.

Dicton was offically confirmed as Superintendent during the July 22 Crestwood Board of Directors meeting, following a unanimous approval by the board. He will have an initial term of five years at a starting rate of $145,000, effective upon his release from his current employment obligations and the execution of a Superintendent Employment Agreement.

During the period of the meeting reserved for public comment, Brian Waite, a resident of Fairview Twp., offered a few words of advice to the incoming superintendent.

“I want to congratulate [Dicton] and sincerely wish him success,” said Waite. “However, he will also immediately face several significant challenges that will require leadership, communication, and collaboration: special education, addressing due process complaints, IEEs, assuring strong systems of support for students, and fiscal obligations. … Mr. Dicton inherits a district with many opportunities, but also with some important leadership challenges.”

Waite also questioned if the former superintendent’s healthcare was still being paid for by Crestwood taxpayers, with the board confirming that this is no longer the case.

After his official approval, Dicton was sworn in by Judge Ferris Webby of Mountain Top. His wife, son, and mother were there to support him.

“I’m very excited,” he said after the adjournment of the meeting. “I’m looking forward to getting here and getting started right away.”

When asked about his goals as superintendent, Dicton said: “I need to meet the community here and make sure that I build trust with the teachers and staff, because I think there were some trust issues in the past. There are obviously trust issues with the community.”

He suggested that there may be a “Meet the Superintendent” night in the future. “I want [the public] to have the opportunity to engage, and to know who I am and what I’m about,” he said.