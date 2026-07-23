Hanover Township police cited Ashley Ko Lucas Jimenez, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, with allegedly dumping household trash along Spencer Lane. Courtesy of the Hanover Township Police Department

Household trash dumped in the area of East Division and Vine streets, Hanover Township. Ramona Sibika Banks, 22, of Plymouth, was cited by Hanover Township police. Courtesy of the Hanover Township Police Department

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HANOVER TWP. — Police in Hanover Township say they separately cited two women on allegations they dumped household trash along roadways.

Ramona Banks, 22, of Plymouth, was cited with a summary offense scattering rubbish in the area of East Division and Vine streets. The trash was found on July 7.

Ashley Ko Lucas Jimenez, 22, of Wilkes-Barre, was cited with scattering rubbish, a summary offense, when bags of household trash was discarded along Spencer Lane and adjacent to the Wildlife Reserve pond on July 13.

After the trash was found near the wildlife reserve pond, Robert Hughes, executive director of the non-profit Eastern Pennsylvania Coalition for Abandoned Mine Reclamation, was contacted and volunteers assisted in the cleanup.

Police say they are seeking restitution from Banks and Jimenez for the removal of household trash at the two locations.

Anyone with information on illegal dumping is encouraged to contact the Hanover Township Police Department at 570-825-1254.