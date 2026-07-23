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Luzerne County’s rail line will be publicly advertised for sale July 29 under an approved litigation settlement agreement released Thursday.

County Council initiated the litigation a year ago against the county Redevelopment Authority, which owns the line, and the authority-affiliated Rail Corp., which maintains a lease agreement with a rail operator.

Scheduled for trial in the county Court of Common Pleas in August, the litigation sought a declaration that the $3.28 million the county loaned to the authority is immediately due.

Majorities of both the authority board and County Council voted to accept the settlement this month.

According to the agreement:

A public request-for-proposals (RFP) to purchase the rail line and all related property must be issued by July 29, with no minimum bid and a provision giving the county the right to reject any bid for any reason.

Purchase offers will be due within 30 days, which falls on Aug. 28.

A 10-day due diligence period will follow, and a purchase award will be issued within 15 days of the purchase offer deadline.

The county and authority agree to obtain an independent opinion of value prior to sale.

Closing on the sale with the winning bidder is set to occur within 30 days of the award and no later than Oct. 9 unless the authority and county agree in writing to extend that date.

Sale proceeds must first be used to pay off the authority’s outstanding loans to the county and cover county legal fees and costs associated with preparing the RFP and carrying out the sale.

A $50,000 escrow also would be set up to cover the defense of any third-party claims related to the rail sale.

If any “excess sale proceeds” remain after those payments, the authority/Rail Corp. would receive percentages, starting with 25% of the first $1 million.

The schedule lists the authority/Rail Corp. receipts for additional proceeds:

• Between $1 million and $2 million, 15%

• Between $2 million and $3 million, 10%

• Above $3 million, 5%

After the sale, the authority and Rail Corp. “will both continue as a going concern,” but the Rail Corp. would function in a different role or capacity as requested by the county and/or the authority.

If a sale does not close by Oct. 9, the authority/Rail Corp. agrees to give the county possession of all rail property voluntarily and without objection.

However, the authority/Rail Corp. would still be entitled to receive the set percentages of any excess sale proceeds when the property is sold if they “are not the cause for the failure to close” on the sale by Oct. 9.

The county must discontinue the lawsuit within five days of its receipt of all proceeds from the sale on or before Oct. 9. Other parameters apply if a sale does not occur by that date.

Although the county litigation centered on the delinquent loan, it appears part of a broader county effort to privatize the track, with the hope of adding recreational passenger rail excursions while expanding commercial use.

Reading & Northern Railroad Chairman and CEO Andy M. Muller Jr. made an unsolicited $10 million offer to purchase the county line in October, stating he would increase freight service and introduce recreational passenger train excursions from Wilkes-Barre to Pittston, with the option to continue to Jim Thorpe.