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WILKES-BARRE — A Butler Township man who did not contest allegations he exposed himself during an Uber ride share was sentenced in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas on Thursday.

Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Sean Able Ortiz, 33, of Old Airport Road, Drums, to eight months in the county correctional facility on a charge of indecent exposure. Ortiz pleaded no contest to the charge on June 11.

Sugarloaf Township police charged Ortiz in August 2025, after a female Uber driver reported he exposed himself and performed a self-lewd act, according to court records.