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WILKES-BARRE — A Hazleton man who pleaded guilty to a manslaughter offense related to his wife’s fentanyl overdose death more than five years ago was sentenced to prison.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Neal Forte, 59, of Harrison Street, to one to two years at the county correctional facility on an involuntary manslaughter charge. Forte was also sentenced to an additional six months in prison on an unrelated drunken driving offense.

The sentence imposed by Vough is slightly higher than the recommended sentence of nine to 16 months.

Vough said he was restricted by sentencing guidelines after hearing the family of Brianna Wright-Forte speak about their traumatic loss.

Hazleton City police charged Forte in May 2022 after investigating the death of Wright-Forte on May 28, 2021.

Wright-Forte, 27, was found unresponsive in the bathroom of a residence on Seybert Street. Despite life-saving measures and several doses of Narcan, Wright-Forte died at the scene.

Vough also ordered Forte to perform 100 hours of community service and attend alcohol and drug counseling.