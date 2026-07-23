Homicide suspect shown at the Luzerne County Courthouse on May 2, 2025.

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WILKES-BARRE — An attorney for homicide suspect Justice Flenory is contesting a video recorded from inside the apartment of co-defendant Jaime Knights hours before Scott Edward Knox, 33, was fatally stabbed in South Wilkes-Barre in May 2024.

Attorney Sidney D. May argued Flenory, 25, did not consent nor was he aware that he was being recorded by a Ring camera in Knights’ apartment on West River Street, Wilkes-Barre.

Since Pennsylvania is an “all consent” state when it involves video and/or audio recording, May believes the video and audio from Knights’ Ring camera should be prohibited during Flenory’s trial on charges of criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy to commit robbery.

Assistant District Attorney Julian Truskowski said since there were others in Knights’ apartment, there was no expectation of privacy.

The video from inside Knights’ apartment was played during the trial of co-defendant Fernando (Chucky) Bracero, 37, who was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder for his role in Knox’s death on May 7, 2024.

The video footage from inside Knights’ apartment involved Knights, Bracero, Flenory, Jary Javier Fortuna, 33, and two other men discussing Knox, whom they, at the time, wrongly blamed for a drug rip hours earlier in front of Knights’ apartment.

During Bracero’s trial, Knox’s girlfriend, Carrie Hiemenz, testified Knox did a favor and drove Charles Dennis to buy crack cocaine from Jose Rosario-Miranda, 31. During the exchange, Dennis switched the crack cocaine with fake crack that was returned to Rosario-Miranda.

Hiemenz testified Knox was unaware Dennis planned the drug rip.

After the botched drug buy, according to testimony and evidence presented during Bracero’s trial, Knights’ Ring camera recorded those involved discussing the drug rip and retaliation toward Knox.

Flenory showed up at Knox’s apartment on Scott Street, Wilkes-Barre, where Knox was forced to go with Flenory, who drove Knox’s truck back to Knights’ apartment, and then to an unnamed alley behind the Mofon Lounge on Academy Street where he was fatally stabbed, court records say.

May is further advocating that video footage of Flenory driving Knox’s truck be prohibited, or at least, limited when shown to the jury.

Court of Common Pleas Judge David W. Lupas allowed prosecutors and May to submit legal briefs before he makes a ruling on the video footage from Knights’ apartment.

Flenory’s trial is scheduled for mid-August.

Bracero is scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 31, while Knights, who entered a no contest plea to third-degree murder, is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3.

Fortuna’s trial on criminal homicide charges is scheduled for Oct. 5.

An arrest warrant charging Rosario-Miranda with criminal homicide remains open.

In unrelated cases, Judge Michael T. Vough on Thursday issued a capias warrant for Hiemenz when she failed to appear to be sentenced on drug possession charges.