WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man was sentenced to state prison Thursday for peddling fentanyl and for animal cruelty involving a puppy found stuffed face down in a rear seat compartment during a traffic stop in Wilkes-Barre Township.
Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Barry Shadeen Beal, 42, to 26 to 52 months on four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, and one count each of cruelty to animals, possession of a controlled substance and possession of contraband by an inmate. Beal pled guilty to the charges June 11.
According to court records:
• June 3, 2024: Wilkes-Barre Township police stopped a Ford Escape operated by Beal on Coal Street. Beal abandoned the Ford and ran away, but was captured on Reno Lane, Wilkes-Barre. After Beal was detained, police found a 3-week-old puppy having trouble breathing in a rear seat storage compartment, and crack cocaine and fentanyl inside the vehicle. The puppy was treated at an area animal hospital.
• Nov. 26 – Dec. 12, 2024: Kingston police say Beal sold fentanyl several times.
• Dec 12, 2024: After Beal was arrested on drug trafficking offenses, Kingston police say he was found to be in possession of fentanyl while being held in a detention cell at Kingston Police Headquarters, and again when taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.
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