🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Tom McAteer, PPL Electric Utilities’ manager of energy efficiency, said Thursday the company knows customers are looking for practical ways to manage household costs.

McAteer said PPL is offering free pickup and rebates on qualifying appliances that can help customers reduce energy waste and save on efficient replacements.

PPL Electric Utilities announced it is helping customers save energy and money by offering free pickup and monetary rebates for qualifying old appliances, along with additional incentives for eligible energy-efficient replacements.

Through the Appliance Recycling program, McAteer said PPL Electric customers have responsibly recycled nearly 80,000 appliances over the past five years — helping remove older, less efficient equipment from use, while recovering materials for reuse.

McAteer said PPL Customers can receive $35 for recycling a qualifying refrigerator or freezer and may be eligible for up to $75 toward a qualifying ENERGY STAR-certified replacement.

Removing older, inefficient appliances can also help reduce ongoing electricity use, while freeing up space and ensuring the equipment is recycled responsibly.

McAteer said the program also provides rebates for qualifying mini fridges, room air conditioners and dehumidifiers, and customers may recycle multiple eligible appliances during one free pickup.

“This program makes it easier to remove an older appliance at no cost, receive an incentive, and explore additional savings on a more efficient replacement,” McAteer said. “It is a simple step that can put money back in a customer’s pocket while helping reduce energy use.”

How the program works

PPL Electric customers can schedule a free appliance pickup online through the PPL Electric website at pplelectric.com/pickup.

Customers may choose between:

• In-home pickup, where a trained crew removes the appliance from inside the home

• Curbside pickup, where customers place the appliance outside for collection

To participate, customers must have an active PPL Electric Utilities account at the pickup address.

Eligible refrigerators and freezers must be in working condition, clean, empty, and defrosted, and measure between 10 and 30 cubic feet.

Rebate amounts

Customers can earn:

• $35 for each qualifying refrigerator recycled

• $35 for each qualifying freezer recycled

• $15 for each qualifying mini fridge recycled

• $15 for each qualifying room air conditioner recycled

• $15 for each qualifying dehumidifier recycled

Customers may recycle multiple qualifying appliances during a single pickup and receive rebates for each eligible unit.

Customers may recycle up to seven qualifying large appliances through the Appliance Recycling program during the program period, which runs through May 31, 2031.

Upgrade and save even more

After recycling an old appliance, customers may be eligible for additional rebates on new ENERGY STAR certified equipment through PPL Electric Utilities’ energy efficiency program, including:

• Up to $75 for qualifying ENERGY STAR certified refrigerators

• Up to $50 for qualifying ENERGY STAR certified dehumidifiers

• $15 for qualifying ENERGY STAR certified room air conditioners

• $25 for qualifying ENERGY STAR certified air purifiers

The company also offers rebates on heating and cooling equipment, heat pump water heaters, smart thermostats, insulation improvements, and other energy-saving upgrades.

Depending on household income, some customers may qualify for enhanced rebates and additional no-cost energy-saving services.

Supporting a cleaner future

As part of the recycling process, approximately 95% of appliance materials are recovered and repurposed into new products. Proper recycling also helps prevent the release of greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting substances while ensuring refrigerants and other materials are handled safely.

To schedule a pickup or learn more about appliance recycling and available rebates, visit pplelectricsavings.com.

Local journalism matters, and your support makes it possible. You can help sustain this work by making a donation or choosing one of our subscription options. Subscribers enjoy valuable benefits, including full access to our e-edition, a reduced ad experience on timesleader.com, and more.



Your support helps ensure independent, high-quality local news remains available today and for future generations. Thank you for standing with local journalism. Click for subscription offers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.