Cognetti: ‘Prolific stock trader Rob Bresnahan once again amitting that stock trading in office is corrupt’

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WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., R-Dallas Township, said this week that he voted in favor of the Stop Insider Trading Act — legislation to prohibit members of Congress and their immediate families from purchasing individual stocks, requiring advance public disclosure of stock sales, and strengthening penalties for ethics violations.

Bresnahan said he was an original co-sponsor of the legislation, which was introduced on Jan. 12, and passed the House Wednesday by a vote of 231-198.

“Members of Congress should never be allowed to trade their own stocks and profit off the information they are entrusted with,” said Bresnahan. “This is a belief I have held since before taking office, and this belief has not changed.”

Bresnahan’s Democratic challenger in the 8th Congressional District, Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti, said Bresnahan told Northeastern Pennsylvanians that congressional stock trading was wrong.

“But he did it anyway — trading over 600 stocks worth millions of dollars. while voting to hurt Northeastern Pennsylvanians,” Cognetti said in an emailed statement.

Cognetti issued a lengthy statement in response to Bresnahan, “once again admitting that stock trading by members of Congress is wrong — acknowledging that his own actions are deeply corrupt.”

The two will meet in the Nov. 3 general election, as Cognetti tries to unseat the first-term congressman.

Bresnahan said he has consistently supported banning congressional stock trading.

“By putting reasonable restrictions on the buying and selling of stocks and increasing penalties for violations means greater levels of transparency and a renewed commitment to serving the American people and them alone,” Bresnahan said.

Bresnahan said in May 2025 that he introduced the Transparency in Representation through Uniform Stock Trading Ban Act, which would prohibit members of Congress from trading individual stocks. In Sep. 2025, he said he co-sponsored legislation introduced by Rep. Chip Roy (TX-21) to ban stock trading by members of Congress, and he said he also signed a discharge petition in Dec. 2025 to force a vote on the End Congressional Stock Trading Act, demonstrating his longstanding commitment to strengthening ethics and increasing accountability in Congress.

According to a news release from Bresnahan’s office, the Stop Insider Trading Act would:

• Ban members, their spouses, and dependent children from purchasing securities issued by a publicly traded company.

• Require members to file a public notice at least seven days, but no more than 14 days, in advance for any intended stock sale with the Clerk of the House of Representatives or the Secretary of the Senate.

• If a member of Congress, their spouse, or dependent child decides not to sell a covered investment, the member must publicly withdraw the notice prior to its expiration.

• Violators will be assessed a fine equal to $2,000 or 10% of the value of the transaction, whichever is greater, and any net gain realized from a transaction.

Cognetti comments

Cognetti said Bresnahan campaigned on a promise to ban congressional stock trading, writing that “the idea that we can buy and sell stocks while voting on legislation that will have a direct impact on these companies is wrong and needs to come to an end immediately.”

“Then, the second he set foot in Washington, he became one of the most active stock traders in Congress,” Cognetti said. “This vote is yet another acknowledgment from Bresnahan that he knew what he was doing was wrong and did it anyway. Bresnahan won’t be able to paper over his record of public corruption.”

Cognetti said this bill would allow Bresnahan to maintain a stock portfolio worth millions, including the defense stock he purchased shortly before the first strikes in Iran and his stock in a data center provider, “as big corporations threaten to take advantage of our community once again.”

Cognetti continued, “I got into this race because I won’t sit by while politicians like Bresnahan break the public trust and use their office to enrich themselves. I’m running to root out the culture of corruption in D.C. and the cost-of-living crisis it has unleashed on Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

The race

The Cook Political Report rates the 8th District race as a “toss-up.” In its summary of the race, it states: “Freshman Rep. Rob Bresnahan’s stock trades have dogged him all cycle, giving Democrats a potent line of attack in a district that has been trending Republicans’ way, but is very much in play this cycle.”

The 8th Congressional District includes all of Lackawanna, Wayne, and Pike and parts of Luzerne and Monroe counties.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.