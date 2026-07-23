Medicaid patients can again be treated by Planned Parenthood

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After being banned for a year from participating in the federal Medicaid program, Planned Parenthood healthcare centers across the nation have once again opened their doors to patients most in need.

The ban, which was part of President Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill,” expired on July 3, giving the over 3 million Pennsylvanians on Medicaid the ability to access vital sexual and reproductive healthcare at Planned Parenthood clinics.

At Planned Parenthood Keystone, which serves Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania, Medicaid-insured patients made up 20% of all patients by the next business day after the ban expired.

“That number is just continuing to grow,” said President and CEO Melissa Reed during a recent phone interview with the Times Leader.

According to Reed, before the ban on Medicaid funding took effect, 40% of Planned Parenthood Keystone patients were on Medicaid.

Reducing access to healthcare for those patients “was incredibly detrimental to the health and well-being of Pennsylvanians.”

“And what we found across the nation was that there was a significant drop in birth control prescriptions. There was a significant drop in cancer screenings and STI treatment, and that has significant public health consequences,” explained Reed.

This is supported by updated data available to the Planned Parenthood Federation of America that found, “a stark drop in patients getting key sexual and reproductive health care services at Planned Parenthood health centers” from October 2025 to April 2026.

For example, compared to the same period the year before, almost 25% fewer packs of birth control pills were dispensed, visits for IUDs and other long-acting reversible contraception (LARC) dropped by 26%, breast exam visits fell by 20%, and STI testing declined by 10%.

In Pennsylvania, the law does not allow Planned Parenthood to bill patients out of pocket if they’re covered by Medicaid.

This meant the provider faced either seeing Medicaid patients at no cost or referring them to other Medicaid providers.

“We did see them at no cost from July 1, 2025, to sometime in late February, and then we just couldn’t afford to keep doing that, and so we began referring them out,” Reed said.

According to the provider, Planned Parenthood health centers covered the costs of care provided for an overwhelming majority of their patients who use Medicaid, an estimated $45 million in care.

“It was really difficult because Medicaid patients often — there aren’t many providers that take Medicaid, or they limit the numbers. Then, there’s often very long wait times for them to be seen,” said Reed.

Another blow to funding came when the Trump Administration delayed funding for Title X, the federal program providing low- or no-cost birth control to nearly 3 million people a year.

According to Reed, Planned Parenthood Keystone was asked by the Family Planning Councils, which are direct grantees of Title X, to sign a statement that the provider would comply with Trump’s executive order on gender identity.

“That is against our values. We provide a tremendous amount of care to people of all genders and have a very strong gender affirming care program, and so we refused to sign that document, and so we stopped receiving Title X dollars,” she said.

Those two programs, Reed said, made up a combined $1.2 million hit to Planned Parenthood Keystone’s budget this past fiscal year.

Even though Planned Parenthood clinics can once again accept Medicaid patients, significant damage has already been done.

A report from Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Planned Parenthood Federation of America said the prohibition forced the closure of nearly 30 clinics.

While the ban has been lifted, Reed worried that there would be further efforts to dismantle Planned Parenthood as an “important safety net provider in the nation.”

“These are part of a continuum of attacks on Planned Parenthood and sexual and reproductive healthcare for people across the nation,” she said.

The closest Planned Parenthood facility for residents of Luzerne County is located at 101 N. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre.

For information on additional locations or telehealth appointments, visit plannedparenthood.org.