Lackawanna County Commissioners Thom Welby, left, and Bill Gaughan listen to reports from airport staff during Thursday’s meeting of the Bi-County Airport Board.

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PITTSTON TWP. — Chris Belles, vice chairman of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Bi-County Airport Board, said the next executive director of the airport must be a “cheerleader.” The process of selecting that person might need a good coach.

With the list of candidates having been narrowed from 20 to five finalists, the board declined to comment Thursday on any aspect of the search process — not even announcing when the five candidates would be interviewed.

To make matters more complex, one of the candidates — Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak, who “stepped away” from the airport board until the process is completed, went public last week, pleading his case by offering his qualifications and claiming he “has the votes” for the job — a claim refuted by all six members of the airport board.

Romilda Crocamo, Luzerne County Manager and a member of the airport board, attended the meeting via telephone. Following the meeting, which included Lackawanna County Commission and board member Bill Gaughan publicly questioning the entire hiring process, Crocamo issued a statement.

“I did not speak to or direct ADK to advance any candidate,” Crocamo said, answering one of Gaughan’s questions regarding how Chermak was advanced in the candidate ranking. “That is not the way I do business, or we do business, in Luzerne County. Merit hiring means merit hiring. It means every applicant gets a genuine look. It means the process is not a formality designed to validate a decision that was already made.”

Crocamo said when the process takes shortcuts, there is a rush to a conclusion before all the information is on the table.

When shortcuts happen, “we are not just bending a procedural rule,” Crocamo said. “We are telling qualified candidates that the process they trusted was never real to begin with.”

Crocamo also said Gaughan has never contacted her directly to discuss this matter or any other.

“It appears that when he wishes to communicate with Luzerne County, he does so publicly rather than through the appropriate professional channels,” Crocamo said. “That approach does not lend itself to the kind of genuine intergovernmental collaboration this decision requires. The process must be allowed to play out. Every candidate deserves nothing less.”

And when this decision is ultimately made, Crocamo said it should be one that both counties “can stand behind with confidence, knowing it was reached the right way, for the right reasons, and with the full integrity that the people of this region deserve.”

Gaughan’s public comments

Gaughan began by stating that over the past several days, there has been significant public attention to the search process following Chermak’s recent media interview, in which he announced his candidacy for executive director. He said Chermak’s statements have generated understandable questions from the public about the integrity, fairness, and transparency of this process.

“Whether those statements are accurate or not, they have placed this board in the public spotlight,” Gaughan said. “As board members, we have an obligation to address those concerns openly and ensure the public has confidence that the person selected to lead this airport is chosen solely on merit.”

Gaughan then asked several questions, including:

• Did ADK (the consulting firm hired to conduct the national search at a cost of $47,000) recommend every finalist currently under consideration, or did the board add or remove candidates from ADK’s recommendations?

• Has any board member communicated to any candidate that they had their support before interviews and deliberations were completed?

• Does this board believe that public statements by Commissioner Chermak, indicating he knows they have sufficient support before the hiring process is complete, enhance or diminish public confidence in this search?

• Commissioner Chermak stated that he has effectively been helping to run the airport because the former executive director’s health had declined over a period of years.

— For how many years was the former executive director allegedly unable to fully perform the duties of the position?

— When did this board first become aware that there were concerns regarding his ability to carry out those responsibilities?

— If Commissioner Chermak or anyone else was performing executive-level duties, what specific duties were they performing?

— Who authorized those duties to be delegated?

— Were airport employees directed to report to Commissioner Chermak in any management capacity?

— Was Commissioner Chermak involved in personnel decisions, contract negotiations, financial decisions, or operational management that would ordinarily fall within the authority of the executive director or assistant executive director?

— If the former executive director had been unable to fully perform the job for an extended period, why did this board not begin succession planning or initiate a search sooner?

• Can each of us honestly tell the public that this hiring process has been conducted solely on the basis of qualifications, merit, and the best interests of the airport, without regard to familiarity, relationships, or politics?

Belles suggests a public hearing

Gaughan did not get answers to any of his questions. Belles suggested the board discuss possibly having a hearing if it feels it would be necessary.

“It’s okay to ask the questions, but I don’t want to get us down the road of conducting a hearing without the public being aware,” Belles said.

Regarding the process, Belles said he has not made up his mind on any candidate. He said interviews have not yet been scheduled. All six current board members have publicly said they have not made up their minds on a candidate.

“I want to assure we hire the best person for the job,” he said. “This isn’t a political hire. We need a cheerleader — someone who is supremely qualified and who understands the importance of this airport to this region.”

All six members attended the meeting: Belles, Gaughan, Thom Welby, and Lee Ann McDermott were present; Crocamo and temporary board member Chris Munley dialed into the meeting via phone.

The position, as advertised by ADK, offers a competitive executive compensation package with a salary range of $135,000 to $150,000, commensurate on qualifications and experience.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.