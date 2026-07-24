4th Hall of Fame class to be honored

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KINGSTON — Tickets are on sale now for the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which will take place on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the Kirby Center for the Creative Arts on the campus of Wyoming Seminary.

The 4th annual event will include a pre-show mixer with food and refreshments from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and an awards-style event ceremony from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The induction ceremony will include live performances from the Back Doors, Mere Mortals, and the Cino Paci Band, and live tributes to Thomas Hrynkiw and George Korson.

Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at — www.luzernefoundation.org/lcaehof

The 2026 inductees are:

“Arts” category

• Edie Adams — The actress and comedian whose talent and business acumen made her a show business mainstay for decades. She was a Tony winner and Emmy nominee, and appeared in multiple classic films, such as “The Apartment” and “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.”

• Nick Adams — The Oscar-nominated actor who made a name for himself in mid-century Hollywood by playing rebellious characters on film and television. His artistic accomplishments and intriguing personal life have made him one of the most enigmatic performers of his generation.

• Mark Cohen — The photographer whose intense, invasive style captures the aesthetic of Luzerne County and its residents. In addition to the books of his original photography that have been published, his work is held by art museums across the United States and Europe.

• James Karen — The longtime character actor who was best known for his roles in films like “The Return of the Living Dead,” “Mulholland Drive,” and “Poltergeist.” Aside from his storied acting career, he was well-known as a pitchman for the Pathmark chain of supermarkets.

• George Korson — The folklorist who kept decades of coal mining history alive through his recordings and writings. His studies of local labor movements were influential in shaping the way Luzerne County’s storied past has lived on through lyrics and ghost stories.

• Jozef Murgas — The renaissance man who expressed his artistic visions through groundbreaking technology and countless other creative pursuits. Wilkes-Barre’s “Radio Priest” was a champion of Slovak culture, painter, botanist, butterfly collector, and community leader.

• Bruce Price — The architect whose local legacy goes beyond the buildings he designed. Though the time he spent in Luzerne County was short, he made a serious and timeless impact on the landscape of the area, bringing a true artistry to streets that are still well-traveled.

“Entertainment” category

• The Back Doors — The tribute band to the Doors that formed in an era when the very concept of a tribute band was novel. Their global fame was due to their excellent balance of adherence to the Doors’ performance style and their own unique spin on the music.

• Cabinet — The bluegrass band that bends genre conventions to create something all music fans can enjoy, as evidenced by the massive crowds they have drawn. Their status as a jam band is proof of their commitment to creating one-of-a-kind musical experiences.

• Dakota — The band led by quintessential Luzerne County rockers Jerry Hludzik and Bill Kelly following their departure from the Buoys. Their career was defined by a major tour opening for Queen and multiple albums filled with slick, ultra-listenable rock tracks.

• Thomas Hrynkiw — The classical pianist who was celebrated for his accomplishments in the musical arts. He played for audiences at a number of the world’s most prestigious concert halls, including the Kennedy and Lincoln centers, and at various music festivals.

• Mere Mortals — The rock group known for their dogged commitment to playing to high-quality original material. They coupled tight musicianship with clever lyrics to become one of the most acclaimed and respected local bands of the past 40 years.

• The Cino Paci Band — The Pittston-based musical ensemble that has entertained the community for over a century – literally. With each successive generation, the group continues to evolve while staying true to the Italian heritage from which it sprouted.

• Eddie Rambeau — The hit making machine who co-wrote multiple charting tunes in an era dominated by British artists. His seminal recording, “Concrete and Clay,” was a charting success in its own right, and the album of the same name is a landmark in the history of Luzerne County music.

“Impact” category

• The Briggs Family — The founders of the iconic, nationally-known blues festival that bears their family farm’s name. Thanks to their insightful management, the festival has grown steadily since 1998, in both the array of sounds on display and its overall scope. Inductees include Richard Briggs and Alison Briggs, founders of the Briggs Farm Blues Festival; and Dylan Briggs and Dena Briggs, producers of the Briggs Farm Blues Festival.

• Jim Della Croce — The manager, publicist, and concert promoter whose list of clients reads like a who’s who of the music industry’s biggest acts, labels, and venues. As owner of Pathfinder Artists Management and The Press Office, he has a reputation as one of music’s busiest professionals.

• Thom Greco — The concert promoter and nightclub owner whose many ventures in the hospitality industry have made Luzerne County an arts and entertainment destination. Musicians he has helped bring to the area include Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh, and Crosby, Stills, and Nash

• John Walson — The founder of Service Electric and one of the original innovators in establishing cable television. He is best known in Luzerne County for being the person most responsible for bringing Home Box Office (HBO) to Wilkes-Barre households.

“Distinguished Achievement Award”

• Brian Benedetti — The leader of the Fine Arts Fiesta who has helped transform the event from niche to mainstream over nearly five decades. Artists, entertainers, and students across Luzerne County have his initiatives to thank for bringing their work to general audiences.

• The Fine Arts Fiesta — The annual event that has spotlighted various art forms on Wilkes-Barre’s Public Square for 70 years. Throughout its storied history, the fiesta has grown to become an all-inclusive, seminal cornerstone of the local arts calendar.

For more information

Visit the organization’s official website at — www.luzernecountyaehof.org.

You can also follow the organization of Facebook at — www.facebook.com/LCAEHOF.