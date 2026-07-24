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KINGSTON — Police in Kingston arrested a Hanover Township man on allegations he sexually assaulted a girl.

Jorge Claud Huapaya, 21, of Mark Drive, was arraigned Thursday by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and one count of corruption of minors. Huapaya was jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.

According to the criminal complaint:

A nurse providing medical care to a 6-year-old girl notified police based on a comment from the child on July 6.

The girl was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center where she claimed Huapaya enticed her to perform lewd sex acts in exchange for a bag of potato chips, the complaint alleges.

During an interview with detectives, the complaint says, Huapaya admitted to sexually assaulting the girl about three years ago.

Police allege the assaults took place in Kingston.