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FAIRVIEW TWP. — Surveillance cameras including a Flock camera resulted in the arrest of a Wilkes-Barre woman for her alleged role in ransacking a residence where she once stayed earlier this week.

Police in Fairview Township say they investigated a residential burglary in the 100 block of Woodland Avenue on July 20, where the homeowner reported seven firearms and multiple watches were stolen.

Video footage in the area captured three people entering and exiting the house and operating a burgundy or red Jeep, according to court records.

A Flock camera on North Mountain Boulevard captured the license plate of the Jeep, which is registered to Siobhan Devine Wenzel, 28, of Darling Street, Wilkes-Barre, court records say.

Court records say the homeowner, who works at a used car lot in Wilkes-Barre, told police he sold the Jeep to Wenzel and allowed her to stay at his residence as she had no place to stay for a night sometime in March or April 2026.

Police along with detectives from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office located the Jeep parked at Wenzel’s residence.

Wenzel admitted to authorities she drove the Jeep when the burglary took place in Fairview Township, court records say.

Police obtained arrest warrants for Kyle Patrick Maroney, 32, and Maurice Omarion Asbury, 20, both of Wilkes-Barre, charging them with burglary and theft offenses.

Wenzel was arraigned Thursday night by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on two counts of criminal conspiracy to commit theft and one count of criminal conspiracy to commit burglary. She was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.