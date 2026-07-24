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WILKES-BARRE — A man was charged with drunken driving and endangering an child while a woman was cited with public drunkenness and resisting arrest following a vehicle crash in the area of Hanover Street and Carey Avenue on Thursday.

Wilkes-Barre City police responded to the crash that involved a 2019 Nissan which struck a utility pole and a fire hydrant just after 10:30 p.m.

No one was found inside or outside the wrecked vehicle, according to court records.

Officers learned that two people, identified as Jaison C. Cage, 28, of Staten Island, and Tanisha Steed, age unknown, of Kingston, removed a 1-year-old child from the vehicle and began walking toward Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Medical Facility, court records say.

Cage and Steed were encountered by officers in front of the hospital where, court records allege, Cage raised his hands and said, “arrest me, I’m drunk.”

Court records allege officers noted Cage had bloodshot eyes and an odor of alcohol coming from his breath.

An open bottle of Vodka was found inside the Nissan that also had an incomplete child car seat tipped over. The base of the child seat was missing, court records say.

While officers were speaking with Steed, she allegedly raised her voice and acted disorderly. Despite ignoring officers’ commands to calm down, Steed struggled with officers when she was detained on allegations of public drunkenness.

Cage submitted to a blood test at Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

The child was found not injured following an evaluation at the hospital.

Cage was arraigned by District Judge Carol A. Davenport on Friday on charges of driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, careless driving and improper child seat. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Steed was arraigned on charges of public drunkenness and resisting arrest, and released on $2,500 unsecured bail.