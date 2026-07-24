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U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser on Friday announced more than $9.5 million in federal funding for hospital upgrades throughout Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District.

Meuser, R-Dallas, said the funding stems from $193 million the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) awarded to Pennsylvania earlier this year from the Rural Health Transformation Fund created by Congressional Republicans in the Working Families Tax Cuts.

The money allocated for this initial group of projects supports technology and infrastructure improvements, upgrades for rural hospitals, emergency medicine, and health care providers.

Meuser said Congressional Republicans created the $50 billion Rural Health Transformation Fund through the Working Families Tax Cut. The funding — which represents the largest direct federal investment in rural healthcare in American history — will be distributed over the next five years to help states improve healthcare access and outcomes in rural communities.

“When Republicans passed the Working Families Tax Cuts, we made an explicit choice to create the Rural Health Transformation Program to confront the challenges unique to rural communities like those in Pennsylvania’s 9th District,” Meuser said. “This investment will expand access to quality healthcare across our district and reverse years of decline in rural communities. The Working Families Tax Cuts are delivering historic results for the American people by strengthening rural healthcare, investing in critical infrastructure, and ensuring that communities across Pennsylvania have access to the quality care they deserve.”

About the fund

Meuser said the Rural Health Transformation Fund is a $50 billion federal grant program that distributes funding to states from 2026 to 2030 to strengthen health care access across rural America.

The funding advances preventive care, expands sustainable access to rural health services, strengthens the health care workforce, promotes innovative value-based care models, and invests in technology to improve care delivery, coordination, and system resilience.

The Rural Health Transformation Fund allocates $9,601,779 in federal support that will flow to 11 hospitals across Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District:

• Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre: $1,000,000 to upgrade the hospital’s cogeneration engine, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential services across a rural, multi-campus system.

• Darway Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Forksville: $1,000,000 to renovate resident care areas, improving resident safety, infection control, life-safety compliance, and rehabilitation services.

• Meadowview Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Montrose: $1,000,000 to renovate resident care areas, improving resident safety, infection control, life-safety compliance, and rehabilitation services.

• Barnes-Kasson County Hospital, Susquehanna: $1,000,000 to replace the hospital’s failed operating room air handling system, restoring surgical services and ensuring compliance with infection prevention and patient safety standards.

• Geisinger Medical Center, Danville: $1,000,000 to modernize the hospital’s advanced pharmacy by installing a new modular compounding suite, upgrading HVAC systems, expanding hazardous drug compounding capacity, and improving workflow.

• Lehigh Valley Hospital–Schuylkill, Pottsville: $997,428 to purchase new medical equipment, including telehealth technology, smart hospital beds, retinal scanners, ultrasound equipment, and emergency department stretchers to expand access to specialty and emergency care.

• Geisinger St. Luke’s Hospital, Orwigsburg: $948,927 to fully equip a fourth operating room, expanding surgical capacity by approximately 1,700 additional procedures annually.

• St. Luke’s Hospital–Miners Campus, Coaldale: $909,231 to replace an aging fluoroscopy system and upgrade operating room technology to improve diagnostic imaging and surgical care.

• Wyoming County Healthcare Center, Tunkhannock: $879,750 to replace critical electrical infrastructure, including the facility’s main electrical distribution system, ensuring reliable healthcare services for a rural county without a hospital.

• Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital, Bloomsburg: $700,000 to replace an aging high-volume X-ray system, reducing equipment downtime and improving access to diagnostic imaging.

• CMSU Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, Danville: $166,443 to replace aging mobile information technology equipment and purchase a new passenger van to improve access to behavioral health and developmental services in rural communities.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.