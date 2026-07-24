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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Emergency responders closed a section of Interstate 81 south in Luzerne County as crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash.

The closure was between Exit 165 (309 South) and Exit 164 (Nanticoke), according to 511PA. The road reopened early Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 10:00 a.m. Friday, and it is unknown how many vehicles were involved or how many people, if any, were injured.

Officials with the Luzerne County Coroner’s office said they were not called to the scene.