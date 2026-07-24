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Following the historic signing of two major human trafficking-focused bills, endorsed by the first-ever bipartisan, bicameral group, a statement was issued.

The Pennsylvania Anti-Human Trafficking (AHT) Caucus members are: Sen. Cris Dush (R-25), caucus chairman; and co-chairs Sen. Maria Collett (D-12), Sen. Marty Flynn (D-22), Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-28), Rep. Danilo Burgos (D-197), Rep. Kate Klunk (R-169), Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68), and Rep. Regina G. Young (D-185).

Here is the statement from the caucus:

“The signing of this landmark legislation proves once again that ending human trafficking takes all of us: survivor voices, law enforcement, prosecutors, judges, community leaders, employers, and lawmakers.

“Assembled earlier this spring, the PA AHT Caucus is a WORKING Caucus. Regardless of the individual whose name appears first on any respective AHT Caucus-supported bill, our primary objective is to get them signed into law to protect children and vulnerable populations from becoming victims of sexual predators and labor traffickers.

“We are also striving to give all partnering survivor networks, human service agencies, and law enforcement the tools they need to combat this scourge against all humanity, which is exploiting and enslaving millions of women and children and illegally generating more than $150 billion worldwide every year.

“We are especially grateful to see membership in the PA AHT Caucus growing rapidly. Fully recognizing that the Keystone State’s geographical location makes it a major hot spot for sex trafficking, labor trafficking, prostitution, and organized crime, we will continue working together to shepherd more high-priority legislative initiatives across the finish line to prevent further destruction of innocent lives.”

The anti-human trafficking bills signed into law this week included:

• Act 31 of 2026 (House Bill 1286) — Act 31 establishes mandatory human trafficking awareness training for Pennsylvania workers in the hospitality industry, including online lodging and reservation companies. Among other provisions, this new law includes training requirements approved through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for employees of public lodging establishments who have contact with guests or access to guest rooms, and for operators of short-term rentals.

• Act 41 of 2026 (Senate Bill 45) — Requested and fully supported by the Office of Attorney General, Act 41 specifically increases criminal penalties for those who prey upon vulnerable individuals who have been groomed, manipulated, and forced into “The Life.” The fundamental purpose of this new law remains and has always been to give the attorney general’s office full jurisdiction to comprehensively combat sex trafficking and prostitution across the commonwealth.

Through force, fraud, and coercion, human traffickers push their victims into demeaning forms of abuse, including domestic servitude and commercial sexual exploitation.

If you suspect someone is being trafficked, call the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.

PSP, Turnpike hold drivers accountable

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PA Turnpike) is making strides in holding toll evaders accountable.

In April, the Commission and the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) collaborated on their first toll enforcement initiative, targeting aggressive drivers and those driving on a suspended registration resulting from unpaid tolls.

Throughout April, enforcement teams carried out more than 200 traffic stops, including a single, record-setting day of 23 stops. Of those, more than 90% resulted in drivers taking action to pay toll balances or comply with regulations, highlighting the critical enforcement work of both agencies.

Unpaid tolls collected from that record-setting day exceeded $48,000, with the opportunity to collect more than $130,000 in past-due toll balances.

Another day’s enforcement action stopped a customer owing more than $100,000 in unpaid tolls.

“As we refine and enhance future enforcement efforts, drivers who continue to ignore invoices will face consequences,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton. “While the majority of our 550,000 daily customers follow the law and pay their tolls on time, we will continue to target evaders and make measurable progress on claiming what we’re owed.”

Drivers who accrue $250 in unpaid tolls and fees — or four unpaid Toll By Plate invoices — are referred to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for registration suspension.

Since 2018, the Pennsylvania Turnpike has issued more than 200,000 Eligible for Suspension letters to PA-registered owners. Of that number, more than 67,000 vehicles remain in active suspension status.

The PA Turnpike will be working with PSP to further refine the process for future enforcement campaigns. This initiative reaffirms the PA Turnpike’s commitment to improving its collection efforts, expanding payment options and forming new partnerships.

This past fall, the PA Turnpike announced it was working with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General to pursue civil action against egregious individual violators – those owing more than $12,000.

The PA Turnpike successfully collects 92-94% of transactions, aligning with national industry standards. For the last five years, the PA Turnpike’s strategic enforcement efforts resulted in increased payments from these motorists.

The PA Turnpike is a limited-access toll road and receives no tax dollars for its operations. Instead, maintenance, construction, and other operating costs are financed by travelers who choose to use it. Paying tolls is a direct investment in the roadway’s infrastructure, supporting operations that provide a safer, more reliable highway system benefiting communities across the Commonwealth.

Bill to encourage small nuclear plants signed

Legislation to promote nuclear development in Pennsylvania was signed into law Monday, announced state Rep. Jose Giral, D-Phila., who sponsored the bill.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro signed H.B. 2017.

The new law updates the state’s fee structure for operators of nuclear energy sites to reflect how modern small modular reactors and micro-reactors differ from traditional light-water reactors. The change will make building smaller, more efficient nuclear reactors more affordable in the commonwealth.

“Pennsylvania has long been a national energy leader,” Giral said. “I am proud that the governor has taken swift action on our bill and signed it into law. Up-front capital needed to build new traditional reactors is prohibitively expensive, and this law meets the moment by recognizing small modular reactor development as the next important step in nuclear development and updating our current fee structure to make it more affordable for SMR developers to build here.”

According to the lawmakers, traditional light-water nuclear reactors have sprawling footprints with multiple reactors per site. They take a significant amount of time and money to construct and operate. In contrast, SMRs require more, smaller sites with fewer reactors per site, which allows them to be built in areas with less access to existing power grids, such as rural Pennsylvania.

Their small size also allows them to be factory-built, rather than built on-site, so that they can be transported to areas where large-scale construction is difficult. And technological developments have made these smaller reactors more efficient than light-water reactors.

Previously, the Department of Environmental Protection levied the fees on a per-site basis. Because SMRs require more sites to meet energy demand, Giral said asking operators to pay too high a fee per site discourages companies from expanding into Pennsylvania.

The fees collected by DEP are used to cover the costs of environmental monitoring, administrative oversight, and decommissioning.

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Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.