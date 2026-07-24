Wilkes-Barre River Common given state-wide distinction

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and a member of the Rockin’ the River staff stand with the award.

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On Friday, the Wilkes-Barre River Common was officially named a “Great Public Space in Pennsylvania.”

The award was presented by the Pennsylvania chapter of the American Planning Association (APA PA) during Luzerne County’s second Rockin’ the River concert of the season, which took place at the River Common’s Millennium Circle.

Following a performance by Bret Alexander & Friends, APA PA representatives recognized several people and organizations who were instrumental in the creation of the River Common. Among them were Jim Brozena, PE, CFM, of Luzerne County, who oversaw the River Common’s design and construction; the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority; the City of Wilkes-Barre; and the Riverfront Parks Committee.

In awarding the River Common with a “Great Public Spaces” recognition, APA noted that it is “both a flood control project and a revitalized public space that connects people to nature, culture, and community.”

The River Common boasts scenic views of the Susquehanna River, walking paths, open green spaces, and a place to hold events like Rockin’ the River. It serves as both an escape from the city and as a place to connect, and the nearby boat launch provides a gateway to river activities like kayaking and fishing. Aside from Rockin’ the River, the River Common also hosts festivals, free yoga classes, and environmental and children’s programming along the waterfront.

APA PA “commends the River Common’s reimagining of the levees protecting the flood-prone riverfront to create a resilient and welcoming space, showing how thoughtful urban planning can bring beauty and safety together.”

Although the River Common was designated a Great Public Space in the latter half of 2025, the formal presentation of the award was conducted during Rockin’ the River to emphasize how the River Common serves as a community gathering space.

The presentation of the award was followed by a performance by Stevie Wonder tribute band Hotter Than July.