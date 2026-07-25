<p>Makai Kempa, 4, was hungry at the annual Pittston Community Picnic held at Sullivan Park on Saturday. To the right is Greg Holl, City of Pittston employee.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Makai Kempa, 4, was hungry at the annual Pittston Community Picnic held at Sullivan Park on Saturday. To the right is Greg Holl, City of Pittston employee.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>From left: Anna Maruska, 8; Vienna Maruska, 10; and Kimani Townes, 7, had the bounce house all to themselves during the Pittston Community Picnic on Saturday.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

From left: Anna Maruska, 8; Vienna Maruska, 10; and Kimani Townes, 7, had the bounce house all to themselves during the Pittston Community Picnic on Saturday.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Taking in the annual Pittston Community Picnic are, clockwise from bottom left: Mary Claire Voveris, Tony Leitza, Nancy Albert, Chris Leitza, and Cathy Talerico.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Taking in the annual Pittston Community Picnic are, clockwise from bottom left: Mary Claire Voveris, Tony Leitza, Nancy Albert, Chris Leitza, and Cathy Talerico.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Karney brothers, Dante, 3, left, and David, 8, received firemen’s hats compliments of the City of Pittston Fire Department.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Karney brothers, Dante, 3, left, and David, 8, received firemen’s hats compliments of the City of Pittston Fire Department.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader
<p>Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston deputy administrator and Main Street manager, gives a helping hand to Joe Chacke, City of Pittston administrator, at the grill cooking up hambergers and hot dogs during the annual Pittston Community Picnic on Saturday at Sullivan Park.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Times Leader</p>

Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston deputy administrator and Main Street manager, gives a helping hand to Joe Chacke, City of Pittston administrator, at the grill cooking up hambergers and hot dogs during the annual Pittston Community Picnic on Saturday at Sullivan Park.

Tony Callaio | For Times Leader

PITTSTON — The annual Pittston Community Picnic was held Saturday in Sullivan Park. All were welcome to hot dogs, hamburgers, condiments and beverages. The children had a chance to play in the bounce house and see a fire truck up close.

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